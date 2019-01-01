A very friendly and knowledgeable Interior Designer Rohit Mathur came by from Asia Interiors & Exteriors and Designed our small 2 bathrooms & 1 big kitchen.
Did excellent work, followed up promptly with questions and follow up work.
He also ended up replacing a broken outlet in our bathroom when he realized it was a safety issue and fixed a problem in a fan in our attic, all without us asking.
He made sure we were OK with everything at every step of the way and always explained all the options.
Also designed and made our kitchen with beautiful coloring and best ply boards shutters. We are so happy to hire ROHIT MATHUR.
I am glad to have done business with them and will definitely call again!
Project date: February 2019