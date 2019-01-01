Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Asia Interiors
Architects in Jaipur
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential & commercial, Asia Interiors Asia Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration Brown
    Residential & commercial, Asia Interiors Asia Interiors Office spaces & stores
    Residential & commercial, Asia Interiors Asia Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
    +6
    Residential & commercial
    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    124574 Jaipur
    India
    +91-8824460684

    Reviews

    Brijkishore Mathur Brijkishore Mathur
    A very friendly and knowledgeable Interior Designer Rohit Mathur came by from Asia Interiors & Exteriors and Designed our small 2 bathrooms & 1 big kitchen. Did excellent work, followed up promptly with questions and follow up work. He also ended up replacing a broken outlet in our bathroom when he realized it was a safety issue and fixed a problem in a fan in our attic, all without us asking. He made sure we were OK with everything at every step of the way and always explained all the options. Also designed and made our kitchen with beautiful coloring and best ply boards shutters. We are so happy to hire ROHIT MATHUR. I am glad to have done business with them and will definitely call again!
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
    Edit
      Add SEO element