Dreams Interior and Decoration
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (5)
    • We are one the Best Interior Companies in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. We are an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. We are Nationally and Internationally Awarded Company for Our Amazing Team Effort, Best Quality work, 100% Dedication, Punctual and Transparent Process. We are the Only Company in Pune who provides 200+ Services under one roof. Please Visit our website for More Details. you can email on dreams.hm@gmail.com or you can call or Whatsapp on 9975565971 with your Floor plan and Requirements. 

    Services
    Interior
    Service areas
    Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designing Company in Pune, Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award, Shinning Image of India Award, Best Quality Award
    Address
    3 Rasta Peth, Mangal Murti Road, Pankaj Terrace, Flat no-8, 4th Floor, Pune, Maharashtra
    411011 Pune
    India
    +91-9975565971 www.dreamsinterior.co.in

    Reviews

    Abhishek Shetty
    over 4 years ago
    Y Sidharth
    over 3 years ago
    Anu Sharma
    We have hired Dreams Interior and Decoration for our 5Bhk Row house at Pune. I must say its a Very good Interior Designing Company in pune. we have got best quality interior services from them. they are Best at Designing, Execution, Turnkey Contract. 4 Words you can find with Dreams Interior and Decoration - Trusted, Genuine, Expert, Best. I would surely recommend my friends and Relatives to hire Dreams Interior and Decoration for all there Interior and renovation needs. Thanks for making my Home in to My Dreams Home.
    over 6 years ago
