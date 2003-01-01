Your browser is out-of-date.

The Orange Lane
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • House in Pune, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    House in Pune, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Living roomSofas & armchairs
    House in Pune, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Eclectic style dining room
    +7
    House in Pune
    Fusion interiors , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Minimalist living room
    Fusion interiors , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Minimalist media room
    Fusion interiors , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Minimalist living room
    +5
    Fusion interiors
    The Big Nasty , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Rustic style museums
    The Big Nasty , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Rustic style museums
    The Big Nasty , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Rustic style museums
    +5
    The Big Nasty
    Jimmy Hu, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Asian style museums
    Jimmy Hu, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Asian style museums
    Jimmy Hu, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Asian style museums
    +8
    Jimmy Hu
    The Bombay Bronx, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Industrial style bars & clubs
    The Bombay Bronx, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Industrial style bars & clubs
    The Bombay Bronx, The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Industrial style bars & clubs
    +8
    The Bombay Bronx
    The Brooklyn Shuffle , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Commercial spaces
    The Brooklyn Shuffle , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Commercial spaces
    The Brooklyn Shuffle , The Orange Lane The Orange Lane Commercial spaces
    +10
    The Brooklyn Shuffle
    The Orange Lane is an Internationally renowned Design firm that undertakes interior and architectural projects as Design Consultants and also provides complete Turnkey Design Solutions. The firm was born in the year 2003. It is the brainchild of Principal Designer, Shabnam Gupta. The Orange Lane has worked on various projects across the country varying from residential, farm houses, corporate, bars and restaurants. 

    Our clients range from celebrities in the movie and TV industry to corporate honchos, hoteliers and business men alike. The Orange Lane has won several awards for recent projects that have provided the firm with the recognition it deserves as well as helped in carving out a niche for their eclectic design sensibilities and ideas.

    Services
    Interior and Landscape Design
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Company awards
    Shabnam Gupta was voted Leading Ladies of 2004 by Elle India. She was short listed as the 10 Young Innovators in Design & Architecture by CW in 2009. She was also listed as the 10 Best Designers to Watch Out For by FORBES INDIA in 2010. Shabnam Gupta has been listed with 4 designers in India in The Elle club 2012. In the year 2011, the firm was awarded The IIID Award for The Best Project in the Residential Category (Multi dwelling). It was also awarded The IID Commendation Award in the Retail Category. In the year 2012, the firm was awarded The IIID Award for The Best Project in the Hospitality Category. It was also awarded The IID Commendation Award in the Residential Category. In 2012, The Orange Lane won The Project of The Year (Retail) in the Aces of Space Awards. In 2013, Shabnam Gupta has also been felicitated as Architects and Interiors India’s iGen – India’s Top 50 Interior Designers. Our work has been published in the international coffee table book Fifty Most Luxurious Apartments of India. Winner of Best Hospitality and Residential projects at the Asia Pacific Property Award 2014.
    Address
    31-N, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Off New Link Road, Andheri W
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226334073 shabnamgupta.com

    Reviews

    sanket shirodkar
    Good customer experience and quality of work is great do visit
    12 months ago
    Yash Parekh
    Its an amazing setup.
    almost 3 years ago
    NORISYS TECHNOLOGY LTD
    SHABNAM GUPTA MAM VERY TALENTED PERSON AND ALSO HAVE TALENTED TEAM DOING EXCELLENT JOB IN INTERIOR............................................................................
    over 4 years ago
