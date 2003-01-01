The Orange Lane is an Internationally renowned Design firm that undertakes interior and architectural projects as Design Consultants and also provides complete Turnkey Design Solutions. The firm was born in the year 2003. It is the brainchild of Principal Designer, Shabnam Gupta. The Orange Lane has worked on various projects across the country varying from residential, farm houses, corporate, bars and restaurants.

Our clients range from celebrities in the movie and TV industry to corporate honchos, hoteliers and business men alike. The Orange Lane has won several awards for recent projects that have provided the firm with the recognition it deserves as well as helped in carving out a niche for their eclectic design sensibilities and ideas.