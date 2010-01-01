Studio emergence is a design studio found by two architects, Seeja Sudhakaran and Khushbu Davda, with a penchant for geometry in design and Parametric Design Approach. We are a network of architects & designers specializing in algorithmic & parametric design strategies. We also have a research cell which wherein we collaborate with designers & artists from across the globe. We offer collaboration to different architecture firms looking for parametric consultancy and also provide direct solution to the end users and developers. Providing data driven design solutions and integrating these computation based technology to the existing workflow are one of our strong suits where we strive to increase the overall efficiency of the project.

Along with practicing architecture and planning, we also try and create various installations and products based on parametric design. We believe in being hands on when it comes to exploring different fabricating techniques and love to work with all digital fabrication processes. Most of our works are derived from inspirations from nature and Biomimicry or strong geometric forms.