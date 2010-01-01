Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio EMERGENCE
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
    Sea Link View - Pent House In Mumbai
    Project – Urban Intervention at Prabhadevi, Mumbai With BMC Permissions and the project has been financed by Sugee Developers.
    Marina Bay Facade (Wave)
    Dynamic Facade- Pine-SKINN at Nehru Centre, Mumbai
    Vortex West
    MMRDA Andheri Metro Design for Line7

    Studio emergence is a design studio found by two architects, Seeja Sudhakaran and Khushbu Davda, with a penchant for geometry in design and Parametric Design Approach. We are a network of architects & designers specializing in algorithmic & parametric design strategies. We also have a research cell which wherein we collaborate with designers & artists from across the globe. We offer collaboration to different architecture firms looking for parametric consultancy and also provide direct solution to the end users and developers. Providing data driven design solutions and integrating these computation based technology to the existing workflow are one of our strong suits where we strive to increase the overall efficiency of the project.

    Along with practicing architecture and planning, we also try and create various installations and products based on parametric design. We believe in being hands on when it comes to exploring different fabricating techniques and love to work with all digital fabrication processes. Most of our works are derived from inspirations from nature and Biomimicry or strong geometric forms.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Landscaping
    • High-rise Projects
    • Redevelopment.
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Company awards
    Winner for MMRDA Andheri Metro Station Design Line 7
    Address
    115, Runal Commercial Complex, Mulund
    400080 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9930590754 studioemergence.in

