Overview

Indians and home buyer around the world, like to see their house being created brick by brick in front of their very eyes so they can be assured of longevity and quality. Generally, the opinion that prefabricated house is for industrial sheds and security guard boxes is diffused as it can be easily moved from one location to another but, as you will see, the new technologies and materials enable us to have a beautiful home in a tenth of the normal time.

Types of prefabricated house

Prefabricated homes follow standard design and structure methodology with little changes. This because they are usually required in bulk, by disaster management government bodies, corporate houses or social organizations trying to build cheap housing for homeless people. Apparently buyers’ choices are limited but, the development in both technology and design has greatly expanded the portfolio of prefabricated homes.

Prefabricated house can be categorized into three basic types as stated below:

Modular homes

Prefabricated homes of modular type have sections or modules that are built in a factory and then transported to the site. Each module is made with interior setting of doors, electrical fittings plumbing and cabinets etc., which has to be arranged according to design given by manufacturer for assembling the house.

Manufactured homes

In manufactured prefab homes the home is built in panels which is transported to the site and is fixed in place with lots more finishing work involved than modular homes. The home is built into a permanent foundation and assembled together after which interior work like setting up electrical wiring, plumbing, cabinets and flooring etc. has to be carried out on site. Construction of these homes requires at least a couple of months and then they have to undergo “settling in” period before they become hospitable. These homes are the most preferred variety in “prefab homes” as they can be customized to suit owners’ choice about installation of certain detail like cabinets, stairs and few other interior specifications.

Pre-designed homes

Also called as pre-cut homes or kit homes, this kind of prefabricated home is usually limited to small structures like mobile home, log cabin or dome homes. This pre-designed kit can be set up by owners without the help of manufacturers’ staff as details about parts and how they are to be fixed is given in instruction manual while purchasing the kit. Mobile homes are built on wheels and can be moved wherever the owner wants to go and can be fitted onto the back of large vehicles that can pull them around from one destination to another.

Though prefabricated homes are cost effective and easy to set up and maintain, they are not very popular as people consider them as temporary construction that cannot be used for generations. Nevertheless, specially in the North Europe and in United states, this business is greatly expanding and many new families are exploring this new solution with many satisfactions.

Do you own a prefabricated house? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own prefabricated house in a budget.