Your backyard can be enhanced with beautiful in-ground and above ground pool designs that you can choose depending on budget and on size of your backyard which will be inspected by the pool installation company. Since a swimming pool requires regular maintenance you have to keep that in mind before going ahead and investing in a pool, because you will have to allot time during weekends for cleaning. If yours is a small family with just two or four members, it is advisable to go for a utility pool which needs lesser maintenance and blends in with your home and surrounding landscape.

Suitable backyard swimming pool designs

Covered Swimming pool with a bar – When you have a bar with a swimming pool close by, it gives you a great setting for parties at home wherein friends can take a dip in the pool or sit around it and sip their drinks.

Pool with lanai and slide—If you live in an area with strong sunshine then it is ideal to have a lanai under which you can keep the pool chairs to relax in after a refreshing swim. Kids love playthings like swing and slides, and if you have a slide leading into the pool it will give them a water-park like feeling when they slide into the pool.

Pool with landscape and special setting –You can get a professional landscape artist to add grass, stones and small flowering trees around it along with lights to give it a magical atmosphere at night or use your imagination to decorate the patio with cobbled stones and plant flowering shrubbery around the pool for privacy.

How to select commercial pool cleaning service

Licensed service – When you shortlist pool service company of individual ask for a license as they will have trained handymen to chemically treat your pool or clean it and carry out activities like repairing, plumbing and equipment checking.

Experience – Check with each applicant if they have experience in cleaning and maintaining your kind of swimming pool.

Cost of Maintenance – Ask the shortlisted companies to give a detailed estimated of annual maintenance costs for various services that will be provided during the maintenance contract.

Annual Service – If you maintain a private covered pool then it is best to have only a licensed company that cleans and checks all equipment whenever contacted.

Do you own a pool? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own pool in a budget.