Different solutions

Decorated with elaborate brass and silver lamps along with incense holders puja rooms are also sometimes showpiece of wealth and prosperity of the owner. Here are some ways to decorate a complete room for pooja or to create a prayer area in a small alcove or cupboard in a home lacking extra space.

Turning a corridor into the pooja room

If you have an empty corridor with a dead end that fits into the vaastu criteria for a pooja room then simply cordon off the area with a door that can be closed off when it is used for meditation or rituals. Consult a carpenter to create a pedestal at either one or two levels according to requirement and have drawers built under them to store the things required for pooja. Depending on financial capability you can set up wall murals or paintings to decorate the room to your taste.

Color themed pooja room

To give a unique colorful twist to your home let the pooja room be the same theme as the rest of the house though the tone can be a few shades lighter or darker. The door can be made with wood and inlaid with images of deities that are revered by the family with interior walls in similar color theme with rest of the house. If the walls are white with marble cladding then you should use silver utensils to enhance the beauty of your pooja room. In a color themed region, stained glass paintings with pictures of gods and goddesses create a more enlivening atmosphere.

Pooja room in a cupboard

Do not be disappointed if space is lacking in your house and an entire room cannot be allotted for prayers. A deep cupboard can also be turned into a beautiful pooja room by keeping the main deity in the center shelf and others either above or below them in adjoining shelves. The drawers can become storage areas for keeping the diyas, prayer beads, camphor and other stuff. If you need extra space then a pull out shelf can also be attached with a stand to keep extra offerings during festival times.

Pooja room decorated with timber and marble

If you have an entire room that can be dedicated as a pooja room that it can decorated at leisure with inlays of timber and marble and festooned with decorations to make it appear like the sanctum sanctorum of a real temple. Spaces can be built into the walls to keep artificial lights in the form of prayer lamps burning throughout day and night. Cushions can be laid out to make it easy to sit down and mediate in the serene atmosphere. Such large pooja rooms can create beautiful memories for families during festivals as everyone can pray together to invoke blessings of family deities.

Do you own a pooja room? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own pooja room in a budget.