Creative patio ideas for small spaces

Everyone loves a patio but homes built on small lots are restricted by lack of space and it is difficult to have the combination of barbecue, bar, garden furniture and picnic tables in them. But creativity is not restricted by space and innovative people can use materials available at home like discarded bricks, flagstones and wood chips from construction sites to prepare an artificial floor and set up a patio with a retractable sun umbrella. While some people are born with an imaginative mind and can make a patio as a DIY experiment most of us require a bit of inspiration and help of experienced people to carry out such steps. We have put together some creative and easy patio ideas that you can recreate to suit your requirements.

Patio ideas: beside a fountain

A patio need not always have a roof as all you need for spending quality time outdoors are a few chairs and maybe a table that can be set up in a comfortable nook in the garden or backyard. First demarcate the region where you want the patio to be set up and pave the ground with bricks, concrete or stone chips and make the region firm enough to hold chairs and table to hold drinks and snacks that can be relished over a book or conversation with friends. If you can plant lush trees or shrubs around the area and maybe set up a water element like fountain or small lotus pond then you would most probably have to book a place for yourself in the patio in advance!

Grassy patio ideas

Paved patios are easy to clean and maintain but without a roof the floor becomes uncomfortable to enjoy during daytime. To have a soothing patio experience, lace the paving stones with native grass so you will soon have ribbons of grass spread over the patio area. Gardening experts’ advice use of local grass varieties instead of expensive lawn grass as it grows quicker and requires less water.

Patio Ideas: Poetic

Want a poetic patio idea that can inspire even the stoutest of hearts to wax eloquent about flowers and birds? Then turn your small walled courtyard into a flowery paradise with thick foliage of creepers and vines growing all around it in an orderly manner. Create a stone paved patio with folding wicker chairs, brightly colored iron table at the center and also a sun umbrella to enjoy summer.

Barbecue bench patio

Patio ideas need not always consist of cozy spaces away from the main house instead they can be located against the rear wall or can be an extension of backyard porch. A barbecue grill or firewood oven can be placed under the roof of the porch to avoid debris flying around in an open area and the extended patio with paved floor can have built in stone benches along with chairs and table to enjoy food. This patio can even be enjoyed during winter if an outdoor fireplace can be installed on the porch so that all you will need are a few comfortable chairs and cushions to enjoy your favorite after dinner drink over soothing music.

Do you own a patio? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to build your own patio in a budget.