Outdoor Lighting Solution & Designs

Outdoor lighting today is not limited to the standard bulb above the front door or twin bulbs near the gate nor is it done only during festivals like Diwali or Christmas. It is now a part of a home’s safety and attraction elements of every home that can afford it and can be planned by a professional or set up by home owner according to personal preference. Depending on the size of lawn around the home and driveway from the gate to entrance, outdoor lighting can be arranged to create a welcoming atmosphere and deter burglars. Here are details of outdoor lighting systems that can be set up in different areas to meet requirements of right illumination without escalating your energy bill.

Porch lighting

Since porch is close to the house and ideally used as a place for relaxation in the evenings, it can have a mixture of few powerful lights in the sections near doors and windows followed by small accent lights that use less energy. For strong lights use hanging lanterns with frosted glass and wrought iron designs as they make a beautiful and romantic setting around the porch. Recessed lights can be applied in little used regions and installed in railings, under eaves or even under furniture.

Driveway lighting

If you have a long driveway, then you can set up a combination of path lights to make the area delightful. While the driveway from gate to parking region can have small metal electric pole style lights, the walkway from parking area to the door can be lit with recessed lights spread out in between bushes along the walkway to have moonlight like effect. Want guests to admire your garden ornaments? Why not keep them along the walkway and keep heat sensitive lights around them that light up only when someone passes or touches them.

Cheerful midnight barbecue

Few would refuse a barbecue party under the stars during spring and summer in the cheerful company of friends and family. As most barbecue parties are held on a deck or porch with tables and chairs spread around the barbecue area you can always use table lamps or lanterns or better still use fire torches to create an alluring ambiance. If your barbecue is a set up in a fixed section of the patio with a self-service region and seating area then use under counter lights for an exciting lighting effect.

Wall grazing for outside walls

For a dramatic effect around the walls of your house which can also be a deterrent for burglars you can use the innovative lighting technique of wall grazing. This technique looks best when used against textured stone or brick wall in which lights are cast against the wall to let the glow stay around the light and shadows of bushes and trees play against the rough texture. This form of outdoor lighting can be placed either around the rim of the house or as metal wall scones around the outer walls depending on the effect that you want to create.

Do you own an outdoor lighting system? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own outdoor lighting system in a budget.