Pros and cons

Multi-family house has the advantage of safety and security as even though they are separate units, all houses are under a single roof. They are the obvious choice of builders when space is a premium and every inch counts. When there is no more space to develop, vertical is the way to go. Multi-storey apartments do not have the luxury of a private land that you can call your own. If you are one of those who need to be connected to the earth, multi-family house on a higher floor may not be a preferred choice for you. Apartment complexes often face the stress of resources especially when the infrastructure needs are scarce. A lot more people are vying for the same amount of water, air and land and that is bound to cause some friction if not provided for.

Multi-family = Modern homes

There is, in reality, no great disadvantage in a multi-family house. Almost all homes in any major city in the world are under this category. Multi-family houses can be designed in ways that make no compromise on safety, quality, size and amenities. You can have an apartment of any size, with a private garden, outdoor pool and add to this, a floor rise that gives you a view that no single family house could ever match. Shared spaces like the common garden, swimming pool, club etc are utilized more efficiently in a multi-family home.

Designing

Being an owner of an apartment does not allow you to create the floor plan of your home. The structural design is created and executed by the builder or the developer. Therefore, once you are in possession of your house, the interiors is what you can play with. Some developers allow minor changes during construction, like bringing down a wall between two rooms to make it larger etc. Choose any kind of decor that you prefer and one that matches your personal taste.

Do you own a multi-family house? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own multi-family house in a budget.