A fast and efficient system

The construction of its parts is done at an off-site location, mostly a factory-like indoor setup and then the sections are transported to the actual site where these parts are simply assembled to form a building structure. Do not confuse a modular house with a mobile house or a manufactured house. There are considerable differences between these.

Pros

Modular homes, in most cases, take less time to build. A shorter project time means greater cost saving. Because the sections are built indoors, there are no delays due to weather and resource issues at an on-site location. The construction environment is controlled and therefore, it’s easy to manipulate them. Modular homes are pretty flexible too. It’s easier to add, restructure or remodel a modular home than a traditionally constructed one. You could even have one section of the house built first and therefore, incur only costs for that part i.e. contractor fees, material cost etc. Modular houses are also considered more environment-friendly as they have smaller carbon footprint due to more efficient use of resources in a factory set-up. Assembly line production enables cost efficiency and quality control at source.

Cons

Transporting the sections can be a spoiler especially when the on-site and off-site locations are located far away from each other. This could increase the overall costs. Due to assembly line production facilities, there are limitations on the design options. Even though some customization is provided by builders, most have constraints and cannot match the flexibility that traditionally built houses offer.

Your bet

Modular houses can be just as simple or as intricate as needed. Look for reputed house builders who can offer you customized options in design and material. List out your requirements and let the modular house company give you the options and quotes. Choose the one that best fits your needs and award the project to them. Modular homes are particularly a preferred choice when time is a crucial factor. A simple modular house can be set up on-site within 10 days even!

Once considered an inferior cousin to traditionally constructed houses, modular homes have now become fairly acceptable and sometimes even preferred mode of house designing. With better materials to choose from, advanced technology and growing number of environmentally conscious homeowners, modular homes are fast becoming a popular choice.

Do you own a modular house? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own modular house in a budget.