Tips to give a touch of luxury to your kitchen

Expensive gadgets and modular kitchen cabinets may give a luxurious touch to a large house but if it is not maintained properly the shiny cabinets can soon become chipped and the marble counter can have ugly stains. An ordinary country kitchen can be converted into a luxury kitchen by making a few changes depending on your budget. Always remember that keeping a kitchen clean and free of chaos is half the battle won while the other half can be managed by avoiding stains on gadgets, counters and the sink too. While optimizing space in the kitchen with floating shelves and getting rid of clutter with space saving cabinets may make working in the kitchen more pleasurable it is entirely the owner’s responsibility to make it look luxurious.

Clever lighting fixtures

Dim and dull lights in combination with dark walls make even a modern kitchen look drab and shabby. While a cleverly designed dropdown lighting fixture can change the atmosphere of a kitchen, when it is combined with under cabinet lighting and recessed lights in the corners the effect is magnified. Lighting plan that combines both general lighting and ambient lighting for corner cupboards will ensure that you have a luxury kitchen with or without fancy gadgets.

Unusual Hardware

Even though designing a kitchen is an expensive exercise, new hardware can add an interesting and luxurious twist to the region. Hardware like cut glass knobs, and pull out brass handles can increase the style quotient of your kitchen up by a notch. While planning the hardware details in your kitchen take care that the finishes are the same so that they do not look as if they have been purchased from a garage sale.

Greenery with herbs

If your kitchen has plenty of empty spaces in the window sill or the floor add greenery with small potted herb plants on the counter edge and large planters on the floor or on an island that is prominently visible. This touch will turn even the humblest of kitchen to a classy and luxurious kitchen as the more decorative the planter the better will be their overall impression.

Decorative rug and coordinate linen

Bringing an earth rug to the kitchen makes it appear earthy and warm while keeping the expensive tile floor free of spilled food. Instead of using an expensive woolen or silk carpet use a cotton rug that is easily washable in case of spills. Coordinated linen and towels in the kitchen give it a luxurious touch and a sense of old world charm.

Unusually designed counter stools

Breakfast bars and counter stools give length and personality to a kitchen and when you have a large counter then it makes sense to transform part of it into a breakfast nook. Bring in stools in interesting shapes and colors to that will blend in with kitchen walls and other décor to add class and exclusivity to the kitchen. Counter stools provide comfort during long cooking sessions and also give you an opportunity to encourage a helper if you have too many chores at hand as the cook.

Do you own a luxury kitchen? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to build your own luxury kitchen.