With growing popularity of spas and saunas that can easily fitted into bathrooms without extensive cost outlay or renovation, these rooms are becoming more acceptable as places of relaxation and luxury. Here are a few small touches that can make your humble bathroom into an area of harmony to wash away away all the worries.

Luxury fittings

Brass tap and shower fittings add glory and color to a plain bathroom when compared to ordinary stainless steel as they are closest in color to gold. They look very attractive against neutral tone tiles and sanitary fittings. An attractive feature of brass metal fittings is that they look luxurious with little maintenance and are more durable than standard metal fittings against rust.

Dramatic Lighting

Just as chandeliers with bead dressings add drama and extravagance to the living room, similar kind of lighting fixture can make the bathroom look glamorous and stylish. If the roof of the bathroom is too low for a chandelier, put in carved wall sconces, preferably made of metal or ceramic and use candle shaped lamps for timeless beauty. It would be fun to add dimmers to the main overhead lights in the bathroom. With this solution you can create calming ambience during long sessions on weekends when you want to soak with bath salts and a book in the tub.

Unusual accessories for the right atmosphere

Whether a bathroom is small or large, rectangular or square, decorate it in a smart and attractive way. Remember, it will reflect your taste and it is really important for the atmosphere. As an oasis of relaxation and peace after a hectic day at work, luxury bathrooms need to have the perfect ambiance. To give a luxurious touch to a small bathroom, try to place unconventional accessories like unusual artwork on the walls, artistic soap dishes, vintage clocks and or colorful curtains made of glass beads.

Play with mirrors and colors

Attractive accessories like gilded mirrors, colorful vases with fresh flowers, ceramic candle stands and scented potpourri all add to the atmosphere making a bathroom feel luxurious. If the windows are reflected in mirrors, the bathroom appears large and spacious. Using striped tiles both on the floor and on walls around the bathtub gives an illusion of depth and length. Color coordinated toiletries, matching hand towels and bath mats can give a touch of grandeur making a simple toilet into a luxurious bathroom.

Extravagant tiles

Nothing compliments nor mars the luxury quotient of a bathroom than tiles used on the floor and walls. While neutral tones add a touch of class, bright colors with usual patterns and motifs can transform the bathroom into a luxury spa. While monochrome color palette is commanding, solid colors like blue, mauve and grey also give a refined air to a luxurious bathroom.

Do you own a luxury bathroom? Would you build one again? Let us know any of your tips and tricks on how to choose your own luxury bathroom in a budget.