Kitchen Tile Ideas

The kitchen is the most used room of your house and a good-looking space always tempts everyone to spend more time here. From rustic to modern, from sleek to cosy, there are various kitchen tile ideas that can give your cooking room a completely different look. Tiles not only protect the wall from splashes but also add personality to the overall appearance of this room. Adding bold colour, with industrial lighting and brass pendants can easily give a facelift to your kitchen. Tiles are considered to be the trendiest element to transform your kitchen decor. From walls to floors, you can use them to brighten up space. The water resistant feature of tiles makes it the most sought after product for designing an urban cookhouse.

Design Sensibilities

In order to create a sophisticated space, one should choose the right kind of backsplash to enhance the utilitarian as well as the visual aspect of the walls. Bold patterns, colours and designs are the flavours of the season. From residential to a commercial kitchen, subway tile has been a popular drift among interior decorators and homemakers. You can also use mosaic tiles to enhance the visual appeal of the room. Glass and stone are the main elements of mosaic tiles, which is available in a diverse pattern. If you want to give your cookhouse a vintage look, it's advisable to use penny tile.

Hire an Expert

Interior designers not only help homemakers to procure the right resources but also help them to mould their kitchen tile ideas into reality. Interior decorators, with their experience, can create an aesthetically pleasant looking and functionally appropriate design for your kitchen.

Kitchen Tile Trends

From Subway marble to Travertine glass, from White Glass Backsplash to brown metal, from Espresso kitchen cabinet to Black Slate style, from Copper Backsplash to Gold Granite, there are numerous kitchen tile ideas for enhancing the overall decor of your cookhouse.

Kitchen Tile Ideas for Floors

Some of the most popular tile flooring choices includes Restoration tile, Subway tile, Pendants etc. Another tile flooring alternatives include Walnut design that can easily give a rustic appeal to your kitchen.

Have you recently decorated your kitchen with tiles? If so, do you have and tips or tricks on how to do it within budget?