Kitchen Designs

You need to have a complete design plan in place to spruce up the cooking hotspot of your house. Having a beautiful kitchen not only inspires the homemaker to cook interesting delicacies but also adds personality to the overall decor of the house. From modern to vintage, from spacious to tiny kitchen, there are various kitchen designs that can easily make your kitchen look stylish.

Kitchen Storage

It is advisable to create bigger storage space preferably cabinets running to your ceiling for providing more breathing space for the homemaker. Storage spaces also keep the clutter away by hiding the utensils and other kitchen items.

Flooring & Lighting

Most of the urban kitchen incorporates marble or wooden floor however if you have a small kitchen, it is advisable to have a checkerboard style floor for making the room look more spacious. The mix of natural and artificial lighting is appropriate for a modern kitchen. You can also keep a seat below the window if you have a bigger kitchen to flaunt.

Hire an Expert

Your kitchen design ideas may look extremely brilliant in your imagination but you may not achieve the perfect look without the help of an interior decorator. An expert professional knows the mechanics of playing with different hues to give your kitchen a brand new look. An expert helps the homemaker in procuring the right product like wallpaper, sink and other kitchen items.

From incorporating oak floors to painting the walls with bright red, from integrating taller storage areas to placing vintage chairs and table, there are numerous design options for enhancing the complete kitchen decor.

Kitchen Colours

Modern kitchen designs mostly use black and white shades to accentuate all the elements in the cookhouse. You can also use bright red to make your kitchen look lively. If you want to give your kitchen slightly relaxed appearance, it's advisable to use the turquoise shade. The colour of your kitchen reflects the mood hence if you want to flaunt a carefree and laidback appearance, usage of subtle shades can do wonders. The kitchen is the most used space of a house hence; it should be efficient as well as attractive for creating a feel-good factor.

