Kitchen Colours

From reds to bright blues, from bay leaf green to grey, brighten up your kitchen with exceptional hues. There are various kitchen colour options to give the space a brand new look but it's always advisable to choose the right colour that complements the overall decor of your house.

Kitchen Paint Inspiration

If you want to give your kitchen a weathered look, staying light and fresh can add personality to the whole space. A glossy floor complements light and fresh colours. One of the most trending hues includes deep blue theme that has the ability to brighten up all the woodwork of your kitchen. From leafy green to hint of white, from the midsummer night, colour scheme to a combination of blue-grey, kitchen painting is all about creating an illusion of more space and flamboyance to the overall decor. Bewitching blue colour is appropriate for creating a friendly appearance while adding mercury theme can add a fantasy of silvery shade to your kitchen area. Most of the contemporary cookhouse uses subtle shades to accentuate the features of this space. Turquoise is the colour that represents calmness and adding this shade can provide a beach like feeling to your room. Some of the interesting colour schemes include glint of silver, Caribbean blue, grass green, china blue, black, hillside green etc. These colours can add a lot of personality to your kitchen walls.

Hire an Expert for the Right Kitchen Colours

It's always advisable to consult an expert before choosing the right colour for your kitchen because they are experts in playing with shades to create fantasy and space. An expert has access to right resources and catalogue in place to make your decision making easier. A great looking colour can brighten up your kitchen area. Shades also influence your moods hence consulting an expert before choosing the right paint is really important.

Design Sensibilities

Subtle kitchen colours speak a lot about the homemaker. From red geranium to soothing green, shades usually reflects the taste of the occupant. Bright colours break the monotony while subtle shades look chic. The ability to distinguish between various shades is important to give a stunning look to your kitchen.

Have you recently renovated your kitchen? If so, do you have and tips or tricks on how to do it within budget?