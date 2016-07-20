A Lavish Cottage Full of Stunning Touches

A cottage is usually associated with quaint rusticity and simple but homely touches. Luxury is not the first thing that comes to mind, when you imagine a cottage. But this mountain cottage designed by the interior architects at Hakan Helvacioglu is an opulent rendition in stone, wood, gingham and rich, comfy textures. Bold colours, bright patterns, cosy lighting and “wild” surprises dot every nook and cranny of this rustic and enchanting abode. It flaunts a countryside vibe that keeps the classic in strong perspective even as it embraces the comfortable charms of mountain living. Read on to find out more about this hill town residence near Istanbul, Turkey.
The hearth side of the home is a charming and cosy nook with a stone fireplace that brings in a variety of elements to line the expansive quarters. The home has a slanting roof which has been done up with rich planks of wood to line the ceiling. An antler ridden chandelier hangs down the centre to remind you that you are deep in the hills, and surrounded by the best features of wild nature. The furniture consists of upholstered pieces that ensure sensual comfort, with a leaning towards gingham and checks to create a cottage-style canvas from the word go.
The rest of the living room seems like it is busy playing a game of patterns with an effect that is truly lavish and comforting. Touches like the brass drawing pin outlines on the gingham stools, the bold upholstery of the couches, and the floral wallpaper that creates an old school look are truly heart warming. Also, the tea set in the centre keeps the Turkish delights in the scheme along with the warm and ornately patterned rug.
The staircase has been tucked away to one side with the fireplace taking centre stage in the home. The wooden staircase has weathered wooden stairs and a charming shelf nearby with a light hued checked backdrop. Don’t miss the tall and hand-carved mirror above the fireplace with its antler accents.
In this bedroom, the typical upholstered beds and tufted headboards give a charming, cottage appeal to the space. The bright intricate patterns on the wallpaper help in balancing the solid coloured blankets and plush cushions. The window dressing exudes old world charm, while the animalistic decor accents above the beds carry on the unique vibe of the living room here too.
The attic-like appeal of this bedroom with the quaint railings behind the bed and a neat stone separator in between is just too quaint to pass up. The temptation to lose oneself to cosy slumber takes over as soon as you regard the patterned linen and bedding of this warm space. Softly glowing sconce lights enhance the romantic charm of this room.
The home wears a layered look when seen from the top of the stairs, with its intricate patterns and rich hues on the walls, the sofas, the gingham stools and the coffee tables. But everything comes together under the exclusive antler ridden chandelier for a look that is unforgettable.
This home tour must have changed your perception about how luxurious a cottage can get, and that too in the mountains. Take another home tour for more inspiration - A Fashionable House with Breathtaking Surprises.