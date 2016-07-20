An Ordinary Home Reaches Stylish Heights with Home Staging

Helping a home reach its maximum potential in terms of design and decor is a matter that requires progressive vision, creative imagination and plenty of skill. And these are the qualities that the home stagers at Better Home in the charming Polish capital of Warszawa have. The Realizacja II was initially a commonplace home with a dull and dated colour scheme and boring furnishing. And then the home stagers stepped in to give it an open, airy and peppy playful feel. The addition of bright and modern lighting has also livened up things in the revamped abode. So come and take a closer look at how the transformation took place.
The living room was sophisticated but old-fashioned, and the colour palette needed an update to make the compact space seem more open. The solid wooden furnishing seemed to be crowding the room while the dark brown couch could do with a brighter hue.
The living room now has taken a turn around with the bright blue couch bringing much needed colour to the space, while white mouldings on the freshly painted grey walls and the sleek white furniture lend a look that is lightweight and airy. The room seems to have visually opened up with these subtle updates.
The home stagers saw plenty of potential in the study area and decided to do something new, even as they retained the classic elements and layout of the space. But the boring chairs and dated closet had to go.
The study now has a large but slim closet on one side with a mirrored door that helps in reflecting its currently charming environs. The work desk sits on one side with its slim appeal, while a modish blue chair accompanies it and adds zing to the room. The area now looks more spacious and breathable too.
While the kitchen was a classic delight with it old school elements and cabinetry from way back, a more modern looking space with an open feel was called for.
The kitchen is now a style haven where its classic elements have been kept intact. The stagers gave a good a scrub down to the space even as bright white lighting was brought in to visually open it up and give it some airiness. Miniature potted greens, a bowl of sunny lemons, a few cookbooks and some peppy dish towels have now added personality and warmth to the kitchen.
Though the tiles were glossy and pretty, and the layout was neat and smart, a cosy touch was missing in the bathroom. And the space looked a bit gloomy too.
Bright updated lighting now floods the bathroom with cheery brightness and a smarter appeal. The addition of soaps, shampoo bottles, and soft hand towels has infused the bathroom with a cosy, homely charm that offers instant refreshment.
So you see how a simple but clever makeover turned a dull and listless home into a bright, vibrant and more liveable abode.