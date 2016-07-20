An Ordinary Home Reaches Stylish Heights with Home Staging

Bright updated lighting now floods the bathroom with cheery brightness and a smarter appeal. The addition of soaps, shampoo bottles, and soft hand towels has infused the bathroom with a cosy, homely charm that offers instant refreshment.

So you see how a simple but clever makeover turned a dull and listless home into a bright, vibrant and more liveable abode. Here's another before and after story to inspire you further - Gloomy to Glam: A Chirpy Kitchen Makeover of a family home.