Wooden Luxury for a Smart Japanese Home

Our exploration in Tokyo has brought us today to a house with a dirt floor street, a simple and modern abode with intriguing touches. The Japanese capital with its brilliantly illuminated modern skyscrapers and quaint temples also nurtures contemporary abodes which are serene, homely and aesthetically pleasing at the same time. This residence in particular, designed by the architects at Matsubara Masaaki Architectural Design Studio, boasts of a layered exterior, warm wooden interiors and sober hues which are reminiscent of traditional Japanese dwellings. Practical and comfy touches along with a feeling of openness make this home a perfect place to share a happy life with loved ones. Come and take the tour!
A layered low slant look for the rooftops in their grey hue sets the urban pace for the home, even as the traditional oriental bearings are retained. The gravel road in front of the home gives it a simple appeal that enhances the charm of the wooden structure. The beige walls help in lending smoothness, while the wooden accents take care of the textural appeal.
The home’s backyard is an open, airy and sunny space cocooned by the wooden structure of the home. A lavish wooden deck leads you to a grassy patch, while trinket-like bells in the corner give it all a slightly whimsical edge. The medley of different wooden hues is what we love about this space.
The main hall accommodates the living room with the dining room and the entertainment centre nearby. The area has been segregated with help of slim wooden pillars that stand in contrast with the pristine white walls and ceiling. A cosy brown couch and black cushions offer neat seating in the living space, while the sleek cabinet holding the TV offer storage space. The old metal fireplace is a classic addition to the area, and it helps in coordinating all the wooden elements with its robust presence.
The wooden furniture and floor with their light polish and delicate renderings ensure that the design of the kitchen and dining room is a fluid one that transitions easily from one area to another. The chairs feature arty backs, while the quirky hexagonal lamp hanging from the ceiling adds to the liveliness of the space.
The bedroom promises to keep you comfortable with the simple but stylish double beds and the slate-hued wall acting as the perfect contrast for the feathery white bedding. A large window offers ample natural illumination, while the ledge provides space to display knickknacks.
The home has many refined elements set in simple, urban design. The use of slim wooden slats and a muted mauve shade along with the checkerboard style floor gives this room a light yet sophisticated look. Shoji screens keep the Japanese heritage alive, of course.
This bathroom is enveloped in warm wooden walls with a tub sitting next to a brightly lighted window for a luxurious feel. The window also lets you admire the garden, and the towel rod comes in handy every time you take a bath.
With its lavish use of wood, simple but arty accents, and practical comforts, this Japanese abode is a modern and stylish design statement. It shows us how simplicity can be enchanting too!