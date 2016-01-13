Pamper yourself in villa merida

The TV room has a cave like feel to it. You need to get down a long flight of stairs to reach this secluded area with a bright red couch and a TV. This place, surely seems a bit weird and shady, but is actually a part of the overall decor. This deserted area helps you enjoy your favorite daily soap with no interruption from the crowd. Also, this is the place where you can peacefully check your emails and do some quick reporting at work. The white cabinet and the white interiors make the room look roomy and spacious. This room totally has an aura of itself that makes you keep visiting this place again and again.