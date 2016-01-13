Pamper yourself in villa merida

This residence by Taller Estilo Arquitectura is bright, attractive and undoubtedly stylish. Built with a peculiar fusion of colors, this place reminds you of the old and traditional Spanish architecture. With a grand appeal and beautiful colors, this hotel is a place to relax when you are traveling in Spain. Let us take you on a tour of this amazing place for a better understanding. This hotel has a lavish pool, swanky bathrooms and a unique TV room for making your stay a pleasant one.
The central garden is a blissful and peaceful place. It is an ideal spot to relax and rejuvenate. It will definitely make you forget all the stress from the outer world and make you surrender in its beauty and calmness. The rare combination of green, pink and orange will hypnotize you in its glory. A grand pool with the very archaic fountain and subtle lighting glows in the center of the garden. The garden is engulfed by the corridors, which have seating and dining area for people to enjoy a closer view of heaven. The garden opens into a hall that has light and dark green sofa set for complementing the plants and the overall appeal of the place.
The facade or the exterior of this place is captivating and mesmerizing. First, it has that antique design and the second, its bright red color grabs your quick attention. Different rooms have those big traditional metal window frames and designs that will surely force you to capture it in your camera. The unique combination of red and white is an absolute treat to watch.
A typical suite in this hotel is stretched on two floors. The bedrooms are cozy and warm. They have minimum furniture with two wardrobes and lamps mounted on the same for space saving. The bedroom is built on the mezzanine and has very light and subtle pastel shades to it. Light wooden flooring and two sofa chairs complete the look. A nautical kind of window provides the required sunlight in the room. The lower floor has the living area with a brown sofa set and two perky red chairs. A subtle bookshelf and center table fill the room with other necessities. Colored bright red flooring make the room look brighter and spacious.
Stylish and classy bathrooms are provided for making your stay the best one ever. All the modern fixtures and sanitary ware are properly imbibed in the bathrooms. Mirrors are used for utmost creativity and are placed in different shapes and at different angles for providing a modern touch. Most of the bathrooms have stonework and minimum furniture for storing the essentials.
The TV room has a cave like feel to it. You need to get down a long flight of stairs to reach this secluded area with a bright red couch and a TV. This place, surely seems a bit weird and shady, but is actually a part of the overall decor. This deserted area helps you enjoy your favorite daily soap with no interruption from the crowd. Also, this is the place where you can peacefully check your emails and do some quick reporting at work. The white cabinet and the white interiors make the room look roomy and spacious. This room totally has an aura of itself that makes you keep visiting this place again and again.
The terrace is made to lounge. It is an ideal place to enjoy a lazy afternoon with the sun basking and a chilled beer. This is also a sought after place during the evenings when you can feel the cool breeze passing through the plants giving you a fresh and peaceful atmosphere.