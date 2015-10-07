The white beauty

A beautiful white architecture by architect Arkiza Arquitectos with a simple exterior and exquisite interior defines this residence. Three main protagonists of this house are white pastel shade, green grass and tinted glass. Let us take you on a tour of this 2-floored property to showcase and reinforce how less is truly more.
The facade is a beautiful white frame with green tinges here and there. There is a wide garage on one side and a sleek entrance door a little ahead of that. Both these doors are white as per the overall color of the house and have green glass bars running lengthwise at proper intervals. These green bars give an altogether bright and fresh look to the plain white doors. Beautiful and graceful plants are also an integral part of the facade.
The front door is again a sleek entrance with a unique aluminum and glass pattern standing tall. The height of the front door, almost touches the second floor of the house. This creative idea makes the house look more tall and wide. The garage and the facade have beautiful and intricate lighting that is subtle and highly soothing. The designers have put a lot of mind in highlighting each and every effect of the facade with varied lights. Be it plants or garage door or the main entrance, nothing actually witness’s darkness even during moonless nights.
The front yard is a glassy affair. With white being the dominant color, the designers have utilized the green from plants to uplift this place. A beautiful contrast can be seen between the lush green lawn and the slender white walls. The living room overlooks the front yard with the huge glass window ranging from top to bottom. It makes you have a close contact with nature, thus keeping you fresh and energized all the time. The patio is combined with the front yard, which has a beautiful spread of green plants and trees and a cozy seating area to enjoy this rare view. Most of the rooms have glass walls and overlook the garden. The green-blue tinted glass provides a perfect match and keeps everything clean and transparent. A cool effect is created with pebbles and beautiful stonework.
As we enter the interior of this house, we witness the same white and glass magic. There is not a single element that goes unnoticed. The beautiful stairs take you from the round floor to the first floor. They are a combination of glass and wooden stairs. The glass stairs are basically wide and thick slabs of green tinted glass built to merge well with the glass doors and windows. The green stairs then merge into the white stairs and make a beautiful combination. The white and black flooring along with little stonework will make you appreciate every bit of this house.
The kitchen is absolutely killer! Suddenly you will see a transition from all white to all black. The kitchen is indeed all blemished in black and is equipped with all modern fixtures. Steel finished refrigerator and a sleek and slender chimney adds personality to this area. This is a huge open space where you can enjoy cooking and serving your loved ones. A breakfast counter is turned into a cooking range, which is a pleasing twist to the conventional design. The flooring and the ceiling are kept white to bring a bright contrast.
This house truly demonstrates that it is not always the exotic furniture and high end designs that make a house beautiful. But it is the simple design and natural colors that can actually do wonders.