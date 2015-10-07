The white beauty

The kitchen is absolutely killer! Suddenly you will see a transition from all white to all black. The kitchen is indeed all blemished in black and is equipped with all modern fixtures. Steel finished refrigerator and a sleek and slender chimney adds personality to this area. This is a huge open space where you can enjoy cooking and serving your loved ones. A breakfast counter is turned into a cooking range, which is a pleasing twist to the conventional design. The flooring and the ceiling are kept white to bring a bright contrast.

This house truly demonstrates that it is not always the exotic furniture and high end designs that make a house beautiful. But it is the simple design and natural colors that can actually do wonders. Here's link to another residence which looks Normal outside and is seemingly fantastic inside : Normal outside, Fantastic inside