9 Dining Rooms that Maximize Space

If hosting dinners and parties send you to a spin and you are left wondering about how you will manage the dinner time then you have landed at the right place. Living in a modest apartment or home with limited space often means that your dining area will lack substance and style. However, through a few adjustments and setting of furniture, color and lighting scheme, you can make your small dining area fit seamlessly with the rest of your home. And thus, providing you with a perfect dining place where you can tuck your evening meals or dine with the guests in serenity.
Here is a quick glimpse to the 9 Dining Rooms from our designers that provide maximized space without a fuss. Have a look.
If you are planning to create your dining are in the nook that has been carved out of a larger space, then try blending it with the rest of the room by choosing the color theme and furniture that chime with the surrounding decor. Look at this designer banquet which is a smart and takes up very little space. The walls have been matched to the rest of the decor and so are the sitting arrangements.
A classic space saver and elegant addition to your dining area, a pedestal table comes with its own charm and convenience factor. With no corner legs to wiggle around and easy to move and shift whenever needed, it can do wonders to your dining area. This classic inspirational dining room design depicts what it means to utilize the space at its best.
Take some inspiration from your favorite cafe and create a mood of a chic and small dining area. This Elevate Lifestyle design demonstrates how aptly you can place the tables and chair against wall, use some peppy colors, a bit of lights on the head and some nearby decor. A collapsible table can also be a great pick that can be put away within a moment's notice.
Dining in open space is a divine and you can have a feel of it easily. Shift your dining area nearby a large window to let the fresh air and light come inside. The above model shows how efficiently you can create an organized dining space without covering much of the area and getting it noticed.
While having tables with incorporated drawers are apt for rest of the house, dining areas need to be innovative and sassy. The above setting makes use of an adjacent storage area with glass door that allows free vision to inside and thus, making the space look no smaller or covered up. The shelf can be used to store cutlery, dining plates, napkins and mats.
A slim rectangular table, when paired with chairs arranged in a corner of the room or hall provide a cozy dining place without eating much of the floor area. Here, one large sized, high backed bench can line up more than 2 people easily and also provide complete comfort for moving hands while eating.
If you feel that see through furniture are not a durable and reliable choice for your interiors than choose a dominating space. Create a visually blending sitting area where your sightlines run as far as possible thus making it a room as whole rather than table and chairs being the star of the show.
Installing a pendant above the table helps to create a sense of occasion, no matter how small the area is. Control the mood with dim lights.
As learned, white and pastel might have been great pick for small space but painting a wall or two with some vibrant and gorgeous tones or shades pep up your eating area without taking up any space. Here, in the above example, the eye skirts around the smartly placed table and chairs and choke up to the bold red wall, creating appetite and hunger.
This designer wall with an equally elegant chairs set when paired with a transparent table create a complete and uncomplicated dining look. While the environment looks cozy and comfortable, your dining space is dominated by white and pastel color with dim lights, making it look vast.
These are few of the designs that help to maximize the space, keep tabs on us to get more of it. Looking for some more space saving tips, head over here!