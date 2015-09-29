Modern cabinet sliding door designs

With the modern furniture trend inspiring architects and designers across the world, the furniture options have become more efficient, stylish, and sleek.

Are you bored of the same designs of cabinets? The same old pull out drawers or the closed door shelves? Modern design changes the dynamics of the cabinet with the sliding door style. Simple yet stylish, these cabinets are easy to pry open and look very attractive. You can change the colour palette and design to suit you liking and to suit the decor of your home.

Browse through these ideas and get inspired to give your cabinets a makeover.