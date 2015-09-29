Modern cabinet sliding door designs

With the modern furniture trend inspiring architects and designers across the world, the furniture options have become more efficient, stylish, and sleek.
Are you bored of the same designs of cabinets? The same old pull out drawers or the closed door shelves? Modern design changes the dynamics of the cabinet with the sliding door style. Simple yet stylish, these cabinets are easy to pry open and look very attractive. You can change the colour palette and design to suit you liking and to suit the decor of your home.
Browse through these ideas and get inspired to give your cabinets a makeover.
Perfect addition to the living room, this entertainment unit boasts of a cabinet with beautiful sliding doors. With a vivid neon green colour gracing the cabinet, it is sure to complement homes with modern or eclectic decors.
A wall attached design, this cabinet is part of an entertainment unit. Crafted in hues of brown and beige, the cabinet features sliding doors, open shelves, and closed shelves. Simple but elegant, this cabinet is perfect for your living room.
Want to add exclusivity to the decor of your home? This gorgeous two-tone cabinet sports an intricate pattern on the side. You can customize the designs to suit you style.
Take a virtual stroll through Kiron Cheerla Architecture for more inspiration.
Reminiscent of a candy store, this cabinet is désigned with a range of vibrant colours for that extra pop. This cabinet is perfect for homes with eclectic, modern, or contemporary décors.
Sleek and stylish, this cabinet flaunts a very futuristic style. With hues of Gray and silver dominating the design, the cabinet can be placed in homes with industrial, contemporary, or modern styles.
With a combination of classic and modern styles, the cabinet is part of a larger entertainment unit. Not only does it offer space to store your essentials, the cabinet also provides space for your media devices.
For more ideas on smart storage, visit this easy storage ideabook.