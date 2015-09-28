Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas to decorate your home with wood

Eating
Wood, one of the most versatile decor styles, can be paired with most décors. The elegance it brings changes the style of your decor in a plethora of ways. From classical to industrial, wood can be incorporated into any part of your home in any form. You can add wooden panels or wooden furniture to enhance the decor of your home. 

Wooden flooring, cabinets, sofa sets, or accessories, the options are endless. These ideas below give you inspiration on how to add a wooden element to your decor, small or big. Browse through them and get inspired.

Wooden seating area

Fashomed like a modern-day cave, this seating area is sure to be the favourite part of your home. Set in a cobbled stoned enclave, this seating area incorporates wood into its seating area. The roughly designed wooden seating area is complemented with an array of Gray shaded cushions.

Wooden cabinets

The kitchen is a place that requires a large amount of storage space for essentials like utensils and kitchenware. This kitchen, designed with a rustic style, flaunts an all-wooden furnishing with wooden flooring, cabinets, and walls. Simple yet charming, this kitchen has a homely feel. 

Wooden dining table

Set in a contemporary-style dining room, the wooden dining table with weathered elements adds an industrial look to the room. With a beautiful cut table top, this dining set enhances the dining room with style. It also features two-tone chairs for a unique style. 

Wooden ceilings and walls

If you like the lodge cabins in the woods, this bedroom will make you feel right at home. The bedroom is fashioned with rich wooden ceilings and walls, giving it a classic style. Featuring a brown shaded theme, the bedroom is cozy and comfortable.

Wooden seatinh chairs

You can add wooden seating chairs to your home to add a small wooden element. These beautiful rustic chairs with a weathered finish add a coastal look to you home. You can also add a similar coffee table as well. 

Visit Sanskriti Architects for more ideas on home decor.

Wooden cabinet

This elegant floor-length wooden bookshelf and cabinet blends gorgeously with the patterned flooring. The subtle shades of brown and beige give the room a charming combination of Mediterranean and rustic feel.

Browse through this rustic inspired home decor ideabook and get inspired.

