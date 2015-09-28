6 ideas to decorate your home with wood

Wood, one of the most versatile decor styles, can be paired with most décors. The elegance it brings changes the style of your decor in a plethora of ways. From classical to industrial, wood can be incorporated into any part of your home in any form. You can add wooden panels or wooden furniture to enhance the decor of your home.

Wooden flooring, cabinets, sofa sets, or accessories, the options are endless. These ideas below give you inspiration on how to add a wooden element to your decor, small or big. Browse through them and get inspired.