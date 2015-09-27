Rustic decor ideas for your bedroom

There's something innately charming about rustic decors. The wooden furnishing, the weathered finish, and the Brown colour palette gives the home a homely feel. Designed to be cozy and comfortable, you can always combine two different styles and create your own style to reflect your personality.

The design options for a rustic decor are endless. You can fashion a single part of your home or just accessorize the room with rustic inspired accents. Take a look at these ideas and give your bedroom a makeover.