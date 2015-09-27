Your browser is out-of-date.

Rustic decor ideas for your bedroom

BAITA DI MONTAGNA, turco home srl
There's something innately charming about rustic decors. The wooden furnishing, the weathered finish, and the Brown colour palette gives the home a homely feel. Designed to be cozy and comfortable, you can always combine two different styles and create your own style to reflect your personality. 

The design options for a rustic decor are endless. You can fashion a single part of your home or just accessorize the room with rustic inspired accents. Take a look at these ideas and give your bedroom a makeover.

The rustic bedroom

This  bedroom is fashioned with shades of brown and beige. With a gorgeous wooden ceiling, the bedroom is reminiscent of a log cabin in the woods. It includes a metal bed with intricate cutwork. 

The coastal rustic bedroom

Have you always adored the houses on the beach and their serene decor? This beautiful bedroom incorporates coastal and rustic styles. The bedroom features a weathered finished wall and wooden panels that blend with the decor of the bedroom.

The contemporary rustic bedroom

Fashioned in shades of white with brown elements, this bedroom is the perfect haven after a tiring day. The bedroom features wooden framed mirrors across the wall, adding a rustic touch to the decor.

The classic rustic bedroom

Following the footsteps of classic decor, the bedroom is enhanced with a rustic touch. Stunning wooden panels on the ceiling and wooden segments give the bedroom a charming look.

If you like round beds, take a virtual stroll through this round bed designs ideabook.

The eclectic rustic bedroom

If you like rustic and eclectic styles, why not combine both? This bedroom features the walls and flooring in a rustic style with the linen in an eclectic style. The vibrant colours of the bed linen blends beautifully with the Brown tones of the flooring.  

The luxurious rustic bedroom

If you don't like the simplicity of rustic décors, you can always enhance it with a little bit of luxury. The wooden flooring and walls are designed with a rustic style while the furniture and linen are inspired by luxury. Two silver captivating busts of a deer grace the walls for an avant-garde look.

Browse through Bonito Designs for ideas on home decor.

