Mediterranean decor ideas for your home

Nicole C Nicole C
Aranżacje płytek cementowych w kuchni, Kolory Maroka Kolory Maroka Mediterranean style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Mediterranean decors give the home a serene and tranquil feel. By implementing subtle shades like blue and white, Mediterranean decors transport you to the coasts of Santorini in the comfort of your home. Designed with minimal furniture and bold prints, this decor will give your home a coastal yet contemporary look. Mediterranean decors can be blended with a range of styles like contemporary, modern, or minimal for an exclusive look. 

Browse through these ideas and give your home a makeover.   

The wooden bedroom

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

The bedroom is designed with a gorgeous wooden panelled ceiling, giving it a rustic touch. With hues of white and Brown, the bedroom is the perfect getaway and a great place to unwind after a long day.

For home decor inspiration, visit Dhruva Samal & Associates.

The printed bathroom

création d'une salle de bain sous combles, Sophie Embs Sophie Embs Mediterranean style bathroom Blue
Sophie Embs

Sophie Embs
Sophie Embs
Sophie Embs

A compact bathroom, it is fashioned with shades of blue, grey, and white. The flooring of the bathroom is decorate with stunning printed tiles for a distinct look. The white cabinet features a colourful strip to give it added style. 

The shaded dining room

Проект гостевого домика , Инна Михайская Инна Михайская Mediterranean style dining room
Инна Михайская

Инна Михайская
Инна Михайская
Инна Михайская

Fashioned with a twist, the dining room features a dining table with a sofa. The dining room faces the courtyard, giving you the perfect view while dining. Hues of blue, white, and Brown enhance the decor of the room.  

The tiled kitchen

Aranżacje płytek cementowych w kuchni, Kolory Maroka Kolory Maroka Mediterranean style kitchen
Kolory Maroka

Kolory Maroka
Kolory Maroka
Kolory Maroka

Incorporating beautiful printed tiles across the walls, the kitchen elevates the Mediterranean decor. The tiles feature a plethora of prints for a unique look. The kitchen is decorate with shades of white, Brown, and splashes of bright colours.

The white living room

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Fashioned with all-white walls and a carpeted floor, the living room is sure to impress your guests. It includes a comfortable yet stylish sofa set with an array of shaded pillows. With a wooden panelled ceiling, the living room is also home to a stunning chandelier to illuminate the decor more.  

Visit the coffee table designs ideabook and get inspired.

The subtle bedroom

Bedroom 2 in private apartments, Оксана Мухина Оксана Мухина Mediterranean style bedroom
Оксана Мухина

Оксана Мухина
Оксана Мухина
Оксана Мухина

Simple but beautiful, the bedroom is designed with shades of white, blue, and brown. The wooden flooring complements the white walls excellently. The room also includes a stunning art piece above the headboard. A luxurious chandelier hangs from the ceiling to irradiate the bedroom.

A home full of mirrors


