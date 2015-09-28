Mediterranean decor ideas for your home

Mediterranean decors give the home a serene and tranquil feel. By implementing subtle shades like blue and white, Mediterranean decors transport you to the coasts of Santorini in the comfort of your home. Designed with minimal furniture and bold prints, this decor will give your home a coastal yet contemporary look. Mediterranean decors can be blended with a range of styles like contemporary, modern, or minimal for an exclusive look.
Browse through these ideas and give your home a makeover.
The bedroom is designed with a gorgeous wooden panelled ceiling, giving it a rustic touch. With hues of white and Brown, the bedroom is the perfect getaway and a great place to unwind after a long day.
A compact bathroom, it is fashioned with shades of blue, grey, and white. The flooring of the bathroom is decorate with stunning printed tiles for a distinct look. The white cabinet features a colourful strip to give it added style.
Fashioned with a twist, the dining room features a dining table with a sofa. The dining room faces the courtyard, giving you the perfect view while dining. Hues of blue, white, and Brown enhance the decor of the room.
Incorporating beautiful printed tiles across the walls, the kitchen elevates the Mediterranean decor. The tiles feature a plethora of prints for a unique look. The kitchen is decorate with shades of white, Brown, and splashes of bright colours.
Fashioned with all-white walls and a carpeted floor, the living room is sure to impress your guests. It includes a comfortable yet stylish sofa set with an array of shaded pillows. With a wooden panelled ceiling, the living room is also home to a stunning chandelier to illuminate the decor more.
Simple but beautiful, the bedroom is designed with shades of white, blue, and brown. The wooden flooring complements the white walls excellently. The room also includes a stunning art piece above the headboard. A luxurious chandelier hangs from the ceiling to irradiate the bedroom.