10 Sleek Sliding Doors for Small Homes

Designing the interiors of small homes can be challenging. You need an open feel to make the home seem more spacious than it is. At the same time, some areas need privacy. While an ordinary door can solve the issue of privacy, a sliding door works much better in small homes as they use up less floor space.
Whether you need to keep out dust and noise or tuck away wardrobes and baths, these 10 sliding doors show you how to maximize the space in your small home.
While a balcony presents an open space and views, it brings with it increased sound, especially if your apartment faces the road. Double glazed sliding doors help to cut out the noise, adding tranquillity.
In studio apartments where the bedroom and living room are placed next to each other, an accordion-style sliding door is a great way to open up the area when you need extra space for entertaining. At other times, the door can slide shut to offer privacy in the bedroom.
If you have a small apartment that opens onto a garden, sliding glass doors serve the dual purpose of presenting beautiful views of the greenery as well as letting you step out for a breath of fresh air.
In a small room, a wardrobe door that opens outward cuts into the space available for furniture. Designing sliding doors on the wardrobe is a convenient alternative as the doors stack one behind the other allowing you to place furniture closer to the wardrobe.
Since wall space is limited in a small room, why not use the face of the sliding doors of the wardrobe to add an artistic touch to the room, like in this professionally designed home?
Sliding doors with mirrors do away with the need for a separate dressing mirror in a small room. The full length mirrors on the wardrobe are convenient as you have easy access to clothes and make-up just behind the doors.
If you have a small office or a workspace in the corner of your living room and want to hide the clutter while entertaining guests, an opaque sliding door that covers up the office is ideal.
In a small home where rooms are interconnected or planned around green spaces, glass sliding doors can act as walls – both inner and outer. The inner walls allow access from one room to the other, while the outer wall leads to the garden.
In loft apartments or studios, where everything is designed within a large open space, sliding doors help to create partitions between the common area and private spaces. The living, dining and kitchen have an open plan while sliding doors provide privacy to the bedroom and bathroom.
Some homes have green areas attached to bathrooms to invite in natural light and add a refreshing feel. Sliding doors achieve this stylishly, like in this home.
Has this given you some ideas about how you can use sliding doors to add style and space to your small home?