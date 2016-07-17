Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Sleek Sliding Doors for Small Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
the "court" house, de square de square Tropical style windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

Designing the interiors of small homes can be challenging. You need an open feel to make the home seem more spacious than it is. At the same time, some areas need privacy. While an ordinary door can solve the issue of privacy, a sliding door works much better in small homes as they use up less floor space.

Whether you need to keep out dust and noise or tuck away wardrobes and baths, these 10 sliding doors show you how to maximize the space in your small home.

Soundproofing

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Building,Window,Fixture,Rectangle,Interior design,Wood
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

While a balcony presents an open space and views, it brings with it increased sound, especially if your apartment faces the road. Double glazed sliding doors help to cut out the noise, adding tranquillity.

​Versatility

Bedroom homify Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

In studio apartments where the bedroom and living room are placed next to each other, an accordion-style sliding door is a great way to open up the area when you need extra space for entertaining. At other times, the door can slide shut to offer privacy in the bedroom.

​Gateway to Greenery

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Nest—Private residence at Koregaon Park

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

If you have a small apartment that opens onto a garden, sliding glass doors serve the dual purpose of presenting beautiful views of the greenery as well as letting you step out for a breath of fresh air.

​Wardrobe Hideaway

A Master Bedroom For Him And Her homify Bedroom
homify

A Master Bedroom For Him And Her

homify
homify
homify

In a small room, a wardrobe door that opens outward cuts into the space available for furniture. Designing sliding doors on the wardrobe is a convenient alternative as the doors stack one behind the other allowing you to place furniture closer to the wardrobe.

Moving Art

MR. Sanjay , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern dressing room
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

MR. Sanjay

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Since wall space is limited in a small room, why not use the face of the sliding doors of the wardrobe to add an artistic touch to the room, like in this professionally designed home?

​Reflections

Dress Ansari Architects Modern dressing room
Ansari Architects

Dress

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Sliding doors with mirrors do away with the need for a separate dressing mirror in a small room. The full length mirrors on the wardrobe are convenient as you have easy access to clothes and make-up just behind the doors.


​Hidden Den

study area KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style study/office Wood Brown
KREATIVE HOUSE

study area

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

If you have a small office or a workspace in the corner of your living room and want to hide the clutter while entertaining guests, an opaque sliding door that covers up the office is ideal.

​Flexible Walls

the "court" house, de square de square Tropical style windows & doors
de square

the court house

de square
de square
de square

In a small home where rooms are interconnected or planned around green spaces, glass sliding doors can act as walls – both inner and outer. The inner walls allow access from one room to the other, while the outer wall leads to the garden.

​Privacy

Studio Apartment, Ink Architecture Ink Architecture Modern style bedroom
Ink Architecture

Studio Apartment

Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture
Ink Architecture

In loft apartments or studios, where everything is designed within a large open space, sliding doors help to create partitions between the common area and private spaces. The living, dining and kitchen have an open plan while sliding doors provide privacy to the bedroom and bathroom.

​Refreshing Bathrooms

Apartment at Tirupur, Cubism Cubism Modern bathroom
Cubism

Apartment at Tirupur

Cubism
Cubism
Cubism

Some homes have green areas attached to bathrooms to invite in natural light and add a refreshing feel. Sliding doors achieve this stylishly, like in this home.

Has this given you some ideas about how you can use sliding doors to add style and space to your small home? For additional tips on small home design, visit this ideabook.

11 Easy Ideas For Giving Your Bathroom a Luxury Makeover
Which of these sliding doors do you like? Comment below to let us know


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks