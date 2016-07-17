10 Sleek Sliding Doors for Small Homes

Designing the interiors of small homes can be challenging. You need an open feel to make the home seem more spacious than it is. At the same time, some areas need privacy. While an ordinary door can solve the issue of privacy, a sliding door works much better in small homes as they use up less floor space.

Whether you need to keep out dust and noise or tuck away wardrobes and baths, these 10 sliding doors show you how to maximize the space in your small home.