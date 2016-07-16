Your browser is out-of-date.

14 of the Most Unusual Beds Ever Seen in Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
Loading admin actions …

For most people, a bed is something to be slept on, nothing more. As long as it’s the right size, has a comfortable mattress and matches the theme of the bedroom, not much thought goes into its style. However, a bed can be the most charming feature of the entire home, let alone the bedroom. These 14 amazing beds might have you wishing you were more creative with yours!

​Cosy Cocoon

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Nest—Private residence at Koregaon Park

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

If you are used to beds with straight lines, this one will stun you. The unusual curved design doesn’t give you a backache as the actual bed is on a flat surface. However, the design gives you the warm and fuzzy feeling of being wrapped in a cocoon.

​Table Tennis Racket

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Brick House, Wada

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

The overall shape and design of this bed are reminiscent of a table tennis racket with its circular face and narrow handle. Its custom-designed mattress makes it blend beautifully with the rustic theme of the room.

​Magic Carpet

DR. BHAVESHBHAI CHUAHAN RESIDENCE, INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

DR. BHAVESHBHAI CHUAHAN RESIDENCE

INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

Gaze at this bed after seeing the princess theme of this child’s bedroom, and you will feel that it resembles Aladdin’s magic carpet with its flat centre and curved edges.

​Step Lights

Beautiful Bedroom, Interior Design
Interior Design

Beautiful Bedroom

Interior Design
Interior Design
Interior Design

If you are a fan of low beds, this bench-like design will win your heart. It’s special because of the floor panel lights that seem to invite you to step into bed.

​United We Stand

Bedroom Interiors -- Karthik residence Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Interiors -- Karthik residence

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

This bed is perfect for a couple who likes their independence as much as their togetherness. The design tricks the mind into thinking that it’s two twin beds when it’s a double!

​Single Decker

Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects
C&amp;M Architects

Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville

C&M Architects
C&amp;M Architects
C&M Architects

Located in the loft area of a duplex house, this bed is set on top of storage drawers. It gives you the feeling of sleeping upon the floor even though you are on a raised wooden platform.


​Charming Chariot

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The back panel of this bed turns, creating a ceiling over the bed. It comes with recessed lighting and a fan attached on the overhead panel. The overall look is chariot-like with the gold floral motif resembling an emblem.

​Levitation Couch

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

This bed appears to float in space as it extends from the built-in wall unit. You might feel like you are levitating when you lie on the bed and look out at the sky through the balcony doors.

​Living Room Couch

Residence : Ranjit Avenue, TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

Residence : Ranjit Avenue

TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS
TULI ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

The upholstered bed post and foot panel of this lovely bed and the curved design give it the look of a sofa when viewed from afar. It’s only when you come closer that you realize it’s a bed!

​Pearl Shell

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal)

SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS
SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS

The lovely scalloped shell-like bedpost makes this bed look like a giant shell. The off-white colour makes you wonder if you might find a large pearl within.

​Full Circle

Mr Mulla Residence , Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
Mr Mulla Residence

Mr Mulla Residence

Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd
Srujan Interiors &amp; Architects Pvt Ltd
Srujan Interiors & Architects Pvt Ltd

Circular beds are unusual and can be confusing as don’t know on which side to place your head. However, this one cleverly takes care of that problem with semi-circular bedside tables near the head post.

​Queen’s Crown

white n golden, V I N A I S M
V I N A I S M

white n golden

V I N A I S M
V I N A I S M
V I N A I S M

While this ornately carved gold and upholstered bed post might not suit every room, it is perfect for this luxurious one. The gold design carries through to the wardrobe handles and the trim on the carpet, adding to the regal look.

​Indoor Cabana

house interiors, Vinyaasa Architecture & Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design
house interiors

house interiors

Vinyaasa Architecture & Design
Vinyaasa Architecture &amp; Design
Vinyaasa Architecture & Design

Four poster beds are not uncommon, but usually, you see them with sheer curtains. This one is unique because of the retractable canopy overhead, which gives you the feeling that you are lounging on a cabana by the pool.

​Classic Convertible

Bedroom Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Bedroom

Bedroom

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The circular wall of this bedroom needs a custom-designed bed to maximize the use of space. This bed achieves it with style with its curved head post, which reminds one of a classic convertible car.

Would you consider having any of these amazing beds in your bedroom? Check out this ideabook for bedroom design ideas.

Which is your favourite bed among these? Respond in the comments to let us know which one you would have in your room.


