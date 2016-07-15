7 Facade Designs For Small Indian Homes

The exterior view of your house is what everyone on the street sees. In most cases, it sets the expectations for what lies within. A modern façade implies matching contemporary interiors, while a classic façade makes one expect old-world or traditional décor inside the home.

Think of your home’s façade as a canvas that allows you to paint a memorable image for visitors and neighbours to admire. By using a combination of colours, textures and design, you can create a façade that leaves a lasting impression. These 7 façade designs work perfectly for small Indian homes.