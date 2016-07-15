Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Facade Designs For Small Indian Homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
RESIDENCE FOR DAWN, de square de square Rustic style houses
The exterior view of your house is what everyone on the street sees. In most cases, it sets the expectations for what lies within. A modern façade implies matching contemporary interiors, while a classic façade makes one expect old-world or traditional décor inside the home.

Think of your home’s façade as a canvas that allows you to paint a memorable image for visitors and neighbours to admire. By using a combination of colours, textures and design, you can create a façade that leaves a lasting impression. These 7 façade designs work perfectly for small Indian homes.

Cylindrical Surprise

Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects M B M architects Minimalist houses Sky,Property,Building,Plant,Window,Fixture,Door,Residential area,Facade,Real estate
The exterior of this home is quite ordinary with straight lines, white walls and wooden door and window frames. However, the addition of the cylindrical scaffolding with leaf patterns cut out along its surface as it extends from the ground to the roof adds a stunning element to the façade.

​Metal Sculpture

homify Minimalist houses
The standard exterior of this home comes with a minimalist design with straight lines, glass and wall cladding used to create a mild contrast. The addition of the metal safety scaffolding against the picture window on the first floor elevates the home’s façade. The same metal design carries through to the entrance gate and the boundary fence, adding to the unique look.

​Colour and Design

Exterior Elevation DESIGNER GALAXY Modern houses
Sometimes, all it takes to break the monotony of a plain façade is the use of bright colours that provide a refreshing relief from white. Brick red wall cladding and lemon yellow paint achieve this on the façade of this home. Additionally, the embossed motif of a tree against the yellow portion of the exterior wall leaves an unforgettable impression.

Cladded to Perfection

URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio Aadyam Design Studio Modern houses
Stone cladding on the central portion of the exterior wall of this architect-designed home adds a stunning element to its façade. The contrasting shade of cladding on the boundary walls makes it picture perfect! Diffused lighting adds to the beauty.

​Shuttered Beauty

B Residence , Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Modern houses
This home has a typical modern exterior that uses a combination of white walls and grey stone cladding with relief provided by dark wood railings and window frames. It’s the use of wooden shutters in front of the bedroom windows on the upper floor that gives the façade a sophisticated look.

​Classic Design

Residence at Lajpat Nagar Jalandhar (Bantu Sabhawal), SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS SPACE RACE ARCHITECTS Classic style houses
The architecture of this home is classic with stone pillars, mosaic tiling and the curved roof giving it an old-world feel. The addition of the fabricated dome balcony on the upper floor is the highlight of the home’s exterior. It’s something that straight away catches the eye when the house is viewed from the street.

​Brick and Stone

RESIDENCE FOR DAWN, de square de square Rustic style houses
The combination of red brick and stone mosaic on the exterior walls makes this home a rustic stunner. The exaggerated slant of the tiled roof adds to the charm, as does the stone archway over the window. This is a façade design that will stay in your mind for its beauty.

Having a stunning façade works better if you carry through the same theme to the interiors.

A Vibrant Mexican Home with Oodles of Style
Which of these facades is your favourite? Comment below to let us know which one would be perfect for your home.


