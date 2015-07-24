A guide to the home of Robin Uthappa

As we enter the first of the two bedrooms, We again can see the ceiling sitting at different levels, allowing shadows of varying shapes to form. Strong colours of white, black and brown are contrasted by the soft green linen. Air conditioning, or just at ceiling fan when needed, will keep the occupants below chilled, allowing for the ample amount of rest needed for a professional athlete and his manager. The small study area allows the owner of the bedroom to work in peace and queit away from the rest of the house, as the two bedrooms can be sectioned off.