A guide to the home of Robin Uthappa

The renovation project for the Kolkata Knight Riders star Robin Uthappa was undertaken by interior architects Source, and involved merging two one-bedroom units on the second floor of a residential building down a quiet lane in Bangalore. The end result was an 1800 square foot, two bedroom bachelor pad, with an additional 400 square feet of balconies. The home is divided into two prominent halves, allowing the two bedrooms to be separated from the rest of the residence. Each bedroom consists of a study and TV area, with access to a common balcony. The home also features two bathrooms, a home theatre room, a gym, and an open plan kitchen and dining space. Take a guided tour with us to see how an Indian cricket star live.
Moving around for another view of the media room, we can see the wall mounted TV hung at at eye level, exactly where a wall mounted screen should sit. We are also given a clear view of the surround sound speaker system, which along with the comfortable couches and air conditioning, make this space the perfect setting to relax, watch films, and wind down after a hard day in the gym, at practice, or after a big knock in the IPL. The varying levels of the ceiling cast shadows across its facades, giving it a certain mood and style.
Stepping inside, we instantly feel an air of modernity, and a homely feel due to the open plan kitchen, dining and lobby space. Masculine colours of black, white, royal blue are immediately apparent, and the timber and exposed brick giving the home a touch of industrial charm. Stainless steel appliances fit well with the existing colour scheme, and hidden out of sight and unbeknowned to guests, underneath the breakfast bar is the washing machine and dishwasher, ensuring no modern element is left untouched.
Walking into the media room, we can see the continuation of an industrial theme, with much more exposed brick evident, adding character to the room. Ample lighting illumates the space, with the personal touch of fairy lights hanging on the wall as a decorative element. A textured day bed sits in the middle of the room, with the checkered pattern matching the textured brick walls.
As we enter the first of the two bedrooms, We again can see the ceiling sitting at different levels, allowing shadows of varying shapes to form. Strong colours of white, black and brown are contrasted by the soft green linen. Air conditioning, or just at ceiling fan when needed, will keep the occupants below chilled, allowing for the ample amount of rest needed for a professional athlete and his manager. The small study area allows the owner of the bedroom to work in peace and queit away from the rest of the house, as the two bedrooms can be sectioned off.
The first bathroom we come to continues the muted colours throughout, with the grey tiles and stone benchtop, complete with chipped edges, adding another industrial attribute to the bachelor pad of two. A soft touch of indoor plants and stones breaks up the muted tones.
Almost mirroring the first bedroom, the second sleeping area is virtually the same shape and design, but flipped, with a few differences thrown in. The same colours again feature, this time with a unique sloping bed frame and bed head.
The second bathroom, complete with Ralph Lauren framed print of a car from the 1940s reminds us this is the home of two men. Faint reminders such as this dominate the home, without overbearing the landscape of any of the rooms. That concludes our tour of the apartment of Mr. Uthappa and Mr. Goutham, hopefully giving you a little insight into how professional cricketer's choose to spend their valued time spent relaxing and winding down in their own personal spaces.