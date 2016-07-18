Before and After: An Ordinary Polish Home Goes Wow!

We are busy traversing through the heady and cultural landscape of Warszawa, the capital city of Poland. And in the process, we have managed to observe that many dull and uninspiring dwellings are undergoing transformations to turn into cheery and aesthetically pleasing homes. For Realizacja VI too, the home stagers at Better Home have managed to convert an ordinary home into a delightful sanctuary with the help of the right décor, the right lights, tasteful furnishing and a few smart changes. So come and take a closer look at how this was achieved.
The living area is quite spacious, but it was previously bereft of any furnishing or decor accents. So the room's potential didn't go unnoticed by the stagers, and they knew that the large sunny window could also help in transforming the boring space into something quaint and classy.
The home stagers have introduced a classic and charming look in the living space with the plush white furniture. The grey walls with the white moulding create a look that never loses its shine, while the white furniture offers pops of brightness which complement the floor nicely. Muted pastel colours sit on the throw pillows on the white couch, and a black and white piece of art with its sketched contours makes the area come alive.
The dining arrangement was conveniently set against the wall with the niches, and it was also near the kitchen. But the dark furniture added to the gloominess of the space, and made the area look extremely ordinary.
With the use of better lighting, the home stagers have now managed to bring out the subtle beauty of the checkerboard style tiles in black and beige, which is a hallmark of the pre war times that saw thriving art and culture in these parts of Europe. The dining table and chairs have been replaced by this sleek cabinet topped by a vase holding fresh flowers. And this has livened up the atmosphere by leaps and bounds.
The beige kitchen with its checkerboard floor tiles boasted of adequate storage facilities, and a neat countertop. But it lacked warmth and personality. Also, the frosted glass for the window, didn't allow sunlight to enter the space with abandon.
The frosted glass in the window was replaced by clear sheets which now let natural light flood the entire kitchen. Miniature potted greens have been added to the countertop for a fresh, organic appeal. Cookbooks now reveal the passion the chef nurtures for his skills and the bright lights under the cabinets add to the cheerful ambiance of the place.
The bathroom was no picnic, with depressing lights and dated fixtures. It also called out for a cosier touch to enhance the experience of rejuvenation.
Powerful focused lights on the ceiling have changed the atmosphere of the bathroom completely. The old fixtures have been altered for a more modern appeal, while a quaint white basket of soft towels sit on the washing machine for a cosy look and feel. A simple but practical shelf stands on the right to house towels, dirty laundry, robes and such.
It is surprising how some simple changes and attractive additions can take an abode from drab to fab! This makeover story also proves how light and creative placement of decor elements can do wonders for any space. If you want more ideas, here is another before and after story - An old and dull home gets a modern makeover.