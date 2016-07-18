Before and After: An Ordinary Polish Home Goes Wow!

Powerful focused lights on the ceiling have changed the atmosphere of the bathroom completely. The old fixtures have been altered for a more modern appeal, while a quaint white basket of soft towels sit on the washing machine for a cosy look and feel. A simple but practical shelf stands on the right to house towels, dirty laundry, robes and such.

It is surprising how some simple changes and attractive additions can take an abode from drab to fab! This makeover story also proves how light and creative placement of decor elements can do wonders for any space. If you want more ideas, here is another before and after story - An old and dull home gets a modern makeover.