A Dingy Hotel Room Transforms into a Homely Accommodation

Have you ever walked into a hotel room and been completely dismayed by its horrible taste in design? It could be so much more, and that is what we're here to show you today. When we first saw the hotel room, the first thing that struck us was how dingy it looked with its dull walls and boring monochromatic colour scheme. It was definitely not a room you can really enjoy being in. There was no energy and everything just screamed old, outdated, and boring. It's quite easy imagining losing all inspiration with a room like that. Fortunately, our experts at homify came to the rescue, and with a kiss of creativity, the ugly toad was transmuted into a handsome prince.

Decoycina Marta Espel have worked their sorcery and created a bright, modern, cosy hotel room which makes you feel right at home. It's been transformed into an inspiring space that can be enjoyed in comfort, and we welcome you to take inspiration from some truly talented interior designers in this tour. Please don't forget to tell us what inspired you the most at the end. Now's let's have a look at how a dingy hotel room transforms into a homely accomodation shall we?