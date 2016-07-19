A Dingy Hotel Room Transforms into a Homely Accommodation

Have you ever walked into a hotel room and been completely dismayed by its horrible taste in design? It could be so much more, and that is what we're here to show you today. When we first saw the hotel room, the first thing that struck us was how dingy it looked with its dull walls and boring monochromatic colour scheme. It was definitely not a room you can really enjoy being in. There was no energy and everything just screamed old, outdated, and boring. It's quite easy imagining losing all inspiration with a room like that. Fortunately, our experts at homify came to the rescue, and with a kiss of creativity, the ugly toad was transmuted into a handsome prince.
Decoycina Marta Espel have worked their sorcery and created a bright, modern, cosy hotel room which makes you feel right at home. It's been transformed into an inspiring space that can be enjoyed in comfort, and we welcome you to take inspiration from some truly talented interior designers in this tour. Please don't forget to tell us what inspired you the most at the end. Now's let's have a look at how a dingy hotel room transforms into a homely accomodation shall we?
The change is magical! Before the remodeling, the room looked boring and outdated. It lacked life. The colour scheme was totally off and it looked like an old, cheap hotel room with really bad taste. Now, it's a pristine space which looks refreshing and inviting. Contrasting colours add life to the room, while details like the wall art and simple decorations add flavour to the room. It's evident that variety is the spice of life in this transformation.
The room balances the masculine and the feminine perfectly with it's boldly striped curtains in calming contrasting colours and the feminine touches like the flowers and hints of pink. The floor has been carpeted and rugs have been placed on them, which makes the room really cosy. The old, outdated bed in dark wood has been replaced with a modern fresh looking white bed, and new furniture has been added to the room. It finally feels like a nice hotel room! Next, let's have a closer look at the new hotel room.
Earlier, the hotel room looked like a budget accommodation for backpackers. It was plain to see that there wasn't much effort put into the place to make it feel cosy and look nice. After the remodeling, we can clearly see what interior design can do. Now the hotel room looks like it's got at least flashpacker status with its well furnished and fashionably decorated interiors. The earthy colours evoke a relaxed atmosphere, while the lighting puts everything in the perfect light.
A homely feel is incorporated into the bedroom with small touches like this comfortable sofa with a throw quilt and cushions to match. Continuity is achieved in this design with the green accents in various shades that can be found all over the room, including the apples arranged on a wooden platter adorning the coffee table opposite the sofa.
Yes, thankfully Roxanne doesn't have to put on the red light anymore. The first impression we got of the bathroom reminded us a bit of that song, and made the cheap, dingy hotel feeling even stronger. The red wall tiles are gaudy, and to our horror, the sanitation utilities match! The floor tiles are moldy and disgusting, and while the poor lighting helps to hide that, it also makes the bathroom awfully drab.
Now, the bathroom has a clean, fresh look, with white and beige being the dominating colours. Striped wallpaper adds a fashionable touch to the bathroom, while making it more homely. Decorative details like the flowers placed at the sink area and the rustic wooden ladder serving as a rack for towels enhance the aesthetics of this bathroom. Functionality is also improved by creating extra storage space under the sink. What a difference!
Before the renovation, the bathroom had an old bathtub camouflaged into those horrible coloured tiles. It looked dark and unappealing. Now, the bathtub has been removed and replaced with a bright and shiny shower room with a glass sliding door. Finally the bathroom looks like a clean, refreshing place to rejuvenate yourself!
Finally we end this tour with a touch of refreshing luxury provided by the rain shower pictured here. From here we can see that the beige stone walls have various hues and give much needed depth and texture to the bathroom space.
