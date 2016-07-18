Bland to Beautiful: The Chirpy Makeover of a Polish Apartment

Now, the home stagers have managed to add some real personality to the laundry room, thanks to the reorganisation of things here. The ironing table has been imported from the closet and included in this space so that you can lay it out after doing the laundry, in order to iron clothes. A simple and tall shelving unit set on the floor helps in holding all the laundry essentials, and keeps mess at bay. Bright lights have enhanced the utility of this space too.

So you see how a few decor tweaks and implementation of smart ideas converted this glum and shabby apartment into an inspiring abode? Feel free to use these ideas for your home too.