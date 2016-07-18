Bland to Beautiful: The Chirpy Makeover of a Polish Apartment

Warszawa, the capital of Poland, has a sprawling, global quality about it. It is replete with historical and cultural significances, but has embraced the boons of modernism with equal ardour. So dated and boring dwelling are being given bright and smart makeovers, especially if they are on the real estate market for sale. Realizacja V is one such apartment here, which has undergone a sea change under the creative attention of the home stagers at Better Home. It previously lacked liveliness, colour and a sense of orderliness. But now, it tells a different story altogether! So, gear up to witness the chic makeover of this Polish apartment.
The living area with its large glass doors and rich and glossy wooden flooring could have been a brilliant space. But it lacked bright hues and sufficient illumination. The ceiling light was a bummer too.
The living room has now been staged with the addition of simple details like the pretty red patterned throw pillows and a matching piece of abstract art on the wall above. The planters have also been moved closer for a cosy look, while white lighting now adorns the ceiling above to bring out the beauty of the contrasting hues of the space. The fresh coat of paint on the walls and the gorgeous bunch of flowers on the sleek glass coffee complete the chirpy appeal of this room.
The closet is an immensely practical idea, but it was shockingly disorganised and cluttered with unnecessary items. Poor lighting added to the misery of the situation.
The home stagers injected a dose of style by revamping the lighting so that the closet looks more inviting. Also, the neat organisation of the shelves inside ensures that the entrance to the space comes into strong focus. The lack of clutter now makes this nook much more accessible and functional.
The washing machine was not the only item in the compact laundry room. A bicycle, tons of shoes and other odds and ends cluttered the available space, making it almost impossible for the owners to get their laundry chores done. Again, the lighting was disappointing.
Now, the home stagers have managed to add some real personality to the laundry room, thanks to the reorganisation of things here. The ironing table has been imported from the closet and included in this space so that you can lay it out after doing the laundry, in order to iron clothes. A simple and tall shelving unit set on the floor helps in holding all the laundry essentials, and keeps mess at bay. Bright lights have enhanced the utility of this space too.
So you see how a few decor tweaks and implementation of smart ideas converted this glum and shabby apartment into an inspiring abode? Feel free to use these ideas for your home too.