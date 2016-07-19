A Cosy and Charming Wooden Sanctuary in Japan

The home owners can walk down this stylish corridor which has the various elements of the home sneaking in, to make quite a statement. The end of this corridor leads to a glass door from where one can step outside for some fresh air. The light and airy feel of this space also makes it the perfect thoroughfare for the property.

The smart simplicity and wooden charm of this Japanese home are surely impressive. It is a proof of how slim and utilitarian designs and cosy touches can turn a building into a home. Here's another home tour to inspire you further - Exciting Colour Play in an Ethnic House in Gujarat.