A Cosy and Charming Wooden Sanctuary in Japan

A simple but cosy and inviting home is waiting for you today, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital is not just dotted with towering skyscrapers and fashionable apartments; it is also home to many quaint abodes which ooze with traditional charm. Especially in this residence designed by the architects at Matsubara Masaaki Architectural Design Studio, you will get to admire the abundant use of natural wood, minimalistic designs, simplicity and efficient utilisation of space. The experts also made sure that the house stays well-ventilated at all times and receives ample amount of natural light during the day. Surrounded by lush green touches, this wooden sanctuary is perfect for living a modern but earthy life.
The exterior of the property indicates its cosiness and simplicity effortlessly. Simple lines make up the structure, with wooden slats lining the ground storey. The grey and beige hues for the top storey lend a layered effect to the home, while the greenery surrounding it adds to its subtly rustic charm.
The main approach of the home ushers you into a corridor in wood and grey hues. At one end, the living room sits with a wall of slim wooden slats, which ensures the airy appeal of the space. This gives the room an artistic look even as the area behind is cordoned off with a shoji screen for a more private setting. A sleek and comfy grey couch offers adequate seating in the living area, while a softly glowing floor lamp at the end of the corridor infuses the space with mellow magic.
Wood is one of the major elements of the home, as you can see here. The main hall is replete with wooden structures and pillars as well as furniture and cabinets. The dining room and kitchen sit across the living room and have been done up entirely in wood. The white walls and ceiling as well as the modern chrome appliances go neatly with this wooden canvas, even as they hold their own in the style department.
The glass wall on one side of the dining room exudes simplicity that helps in balancing the wooden look well. It allows the infiltration of sunlight and lets you enjoy the view of the outdoors as well. The dining table is a simple affair with a couple of chic chairs on the left and a cushioned bench on the right. A cabinet unit sits beyond the table and caters to storage needs.
Space has been brilliantly utilised in this abode, as you can easily make out from this slim corner which has been converted into a simple workstation. A wall-mounted counter, a floating shelf and a simple chair has been fitted into this corner, where you can sit down for work or read a book with equal ease.
The home owners can walk down this stylish corridor which has the various elements of the home sneaking in, to make quite a statement. The end of this corridor leads to a glass door from where one can step outside for some fresh air. The light and airy feel of this space also makes it the perfect thoroughfare for the property.
The smart simplicity and wooden charm of this Japanese home are surely impressive. It is a proof of how slim and utilitarian designs and cosy touches can turn a building into a home.