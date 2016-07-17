An Elegant Mexican Home with Quirky Touches

A compact home where everything is easily accessible can be quite a luxury, when it is done up with tasteful elements and a feeling of openness. The layered look of this home and the opulent yet understated elements at play in its design, are simply inspiring as far as contemporary decor goes. Casa C – CH, designed by the architects at Concepto Taller De Arquitectura in vibrant and bustling Mexico DF, is a stylish and airy abode with quirky touches that infuse its interiors with fun and uniqueness. So read on to find out more about it.
The living room presents a powerful balance of colours and textures that come together to create a luxurious looking canvas. The velvet like textures and smooth wooden finishes are set to a stylish pace where both complement each other. The black couches with the bone white cushions are perfect against the pale grey wall and grey marble flooring, while the bright wooden tops of the asymmetrical wrought iron tables add a pop of colour and quirk to this space.
The use of unique elements like the quirky shape of the table top set on an asymmetrical wrought iron frame makes this coffee table a conversation starter in the living room. The comfortable chairs do not have arm rests which gives them a more modern and linear feel, even as the double foam seats offer sheer cosiness. The fur like midnight blue rug below ties it all in together.
The living room has a balanced look that resonates through the rest of the space. The oriental style white stools are also a trendy addition that creates an eclectic vibe in this space. They also perform a delicate balancing act with the white couches on the opposite side.
Throughout the space, we can see a play of crisp, razor sharp lines set to the pulsating tune of unique design. The large storage unit behind the couch separates the living and dining areas, even as it gives a clean look with its crisp lines fitting right into the edges of the couch. The presence of large windows on either end of the main hall ensures that there is ample cross-ventilation.
The dining room borrows a few elements from the living room nearby for a more cohesive look in the main hall, while it creates a statement of its own with a new twist to the theme. The solid wooden table borrows its grain and finish from the separator behind the couch, while the linear sculpted stand like lamp takes a leaf from the design book followed by the coffee tables. The new addition would be the comfy grey chairs.
The compact yet sophisticated apartment blends cosy textures, sober yet powerful colours, and unique quirky accents for a final result that leaves us impressed and inspired. Here's another tour if you are looking for more ideas - A Fashionable House with Breathtaking Surprises.