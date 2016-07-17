An Elegant Mexican Home with Quirky Touches

The dining room borrows a few elements from the living room nearby for a more cohesive look in the main hall, while it creates a statement of its own with a new twist to the theme. The solid wooden table borrows its grain and finish from the separator behind the couch, while the linear sculpted stand like lamp takes a leaf from the design book followed by the coffee tables. The new addition would be the comfy grey chairs.

The compact yet sophisticated apartment blends cosy textures, sober yet powerful colours, and unique quirky accents for a final result that leaves us impressed and inspired.