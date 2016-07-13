A family home with added charm

At the top of the driveway, the home's exterior unfolds, revealing its comprehensive modular design, with plenty of room for parking and easy access to the building's various structures. To the right you can see what is perhaps the centrepiece of the design, the gravity-defying, cantilevered main structure. Also evident is a bold skywalk, connecting the main residence with the rest of what turns out to be a sprawling, if restrained, construction.