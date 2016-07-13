A family home with added charm

Headed by architect Enrique Leal, Mexican architectural firm Urbn have – quite literally – built a reputation for stunning, futuristic design for over twenty years. Located in Monterrey, where Urbn are headquartered, this hillside home exemplifies Urbn's approach to design, with a striking, minimal structure recalling the golden years of late twentieth-century Californian and Hollywood architectural modernity.
By night, Urbn's Monterrey home is stunning, with its long, horizontal facade enhanced by discreet lighting illuminating the ground level, opening out to the sloping front lawn, and the upper terrace. Such an open design is ideal for the climate in this part of Mexico, providing plenty of shelter and airflow while inviting exploration.
This modern home's primary access point is a steeply sloping, concrete driveway placed to the left of the dwelling. Built against a hill, Urbn have ensured that access is safe and easy – and not a little impressive at first sight.
At the top of the driveway, the home's exterior unfolds, revealing its comprehensive modular design, with plenty of room for parking and easy access to the building's various structures. To the right you can see what is perhaps the centrepiece of the design, the gravity-defying, cantilevered main structure. Also evident is a bold skywalk, connecting the main residence with the rest of what turns out to be a sprawling, if restrained, construction.
Urbn have matched their weightless exterior design aesthetic with a typically modern, minimal interior. In this photo, a wraparound lounge suite sits opposite a set of classic Barcelona chairs – yet another nod to the masterful works of modern architectural design embodied by the legendary Mies van der Rohe.
While Urbn's 611 is amazing by night, it's just as incredible by day. Clad in sandstone colours, the home blends perfectly with the Monterrey landscape that embraces this home naturally. In the bright sunlight of Mexico, this modern house exudes warmth and comfort – clearly a dazzling, dream home for anyone lucky enough to inhabit it.