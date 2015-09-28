A glowing new apartment

Let's take a peek into a stunning new apartment designed by HS Raumkonzept, and be struck by wonder and delight at the sheer gracefulness of this interior design. Here we will see how certain repeated themes throughout the house cause a ripple effect and an organic flow, creating a breezy easy going feeling.

The home is like a body with a heart and a stomach and we will see here how this interior design reflects this. So let's explore the curves and details of this beautiful body and try to feel our way through.