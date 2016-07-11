9 Cheerful Wall Designs for Children's Bedrooms

Children’s bedrooms need to be happy places, which create the perfect environment where the little ones enjoy spending time during the best years of their lives. While bright colours and cartoon-print furnishings can provide a quick fix, creating a more permanent solution in the form of cheerful designs on the walls achieves the effect in a better manner.

Customizing your children’s bedroom walls to suit their interests or personality is a great way of making them feel special and happy to have their own private space. These 9 kid’s bedrooms demonstrate how wall designs can make a huge difference in adding a playful ambiance.