9 Cheerful Wall Designs for Children's Bedrooms

Children’s bedrooms need to be happy places, which create the perfect environment where the little ones enjoy spending time during the best years of their lives. While bright colours and cartoon-print furnishings can provide a quick fix, creating a more permanent solution in the form of cheerful designs on the walls achieves the effect in a better manner.
Customizing your children’s bedroom walls to suit their interests or personality is a great way of making them feel special and happy to have their own private space. These 9 kid’s bedrooms demonstrate how wall designs can make a huge difference in adding a playful ambiance.
While you might argue that this encourages gender stereotyping, pink is undeniably a favourite colour among little girls who love Disney princesses and cotton candy. If your daughter falls into this category, pink walls with a mural of a castle, like in this charming bedroom, is the best bet.
If you have a little prodigy who diligently attends his or her music lessons and then comes back home to practice music all day, a music-themed bedroom is a good option. Painting a guitar motif or large piano keyboard on the wall adds an eye-catching design element.
Customize your child’s bedroom by creating a scene of his favourite sport on one of the walls. In this lovely bedroom, the silhouette of a cyclist achieves this beautifully, while the irregular bedpost with diffused lighting adds a stunning effect.
A favourite animation movie or cartoon character can add fun and joy to your child’s bedroom. In this professionally designed bedroom, notice how the car-shaped bed blends beautifully with the background scene from Pixar’s Cars movie.
Purple is another favourite with little girls, and if princesses aren’t her thing, use a combination of purple or lilac along with floral motifs on the walls to give your daughter's room a soothing appearance.
If action figures or comic characters are what your child thrives on, customize his bedroom walls with his favourite character. You can use wallpaper or wall murals to achieve this, like in this Spiderman-themed bedroom.
If your precocious tween is a budding activist who wants to green the earth, why not encourage her to follow her heart by designing a bedroom with a nature theme? In this lovely bedroom, the geometric trees and landscape painted on the wall are paired with pastel printed furnishings to create a tranquil setting.
Do you have a young mechanic who is crazy about cars? If so, a workshop themed bedroom with a car bed, wheel bedside table and wheel art on the wall is perfect. Add to this the red lines on the wall that cleverly recreate a garage effect, and it’s a special place!
Bright colours used to paint a jungle landscape on the wall makes this bedroom shine. The bunk bed creates the feeling of climbing up to a machan in the forest.
Bedroom walls can be used to match almost any theme that a child likes. Use your imagination to make your child’s bedroom a happy place. This ideabook will give you more design options for children’s bedrooms.