5 wall decoration ideas for an apartment

Black is not used very frequently when choosing a wall color, however this example shows that a positive effect is possible. The idea behind this wall inspiration is that of a black board. Anything and everything can drawn, written and colored on this wall and just like the black board at school, it can be erased to give way to new drawings and writings. There is room to create and invent on this wall. Also, the darkness of the wall doesn't overtake or shrink the room because this idea has been elaborated in a room with abundant natural light.