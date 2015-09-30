Your browser is out-of-date.

5 wall decoration ideas for an apartment

jewellery showroom, mahak impressions
A white wall is like a blank canvas because it holds the possibility to create and reinvent the atmosphere of the room it is in. Decorating walls is more than just adding a layer of paint since decorative pieces such as paintings or wallpaper will add tremendous appeal to the walls. There are many options that complement and spruce up a room and the following pictures will prove just that.

Ornamental plants

This image shows a charming and inexpensive way to decorate a wall. Long rectangular boxes containing plants have been mounted to the wall. This idea equips the wall with greenery and simultaneously decorates it. The wooden accents have also been taken into account to fit with the rest of the room's furniture. Also, red bars have been painted on that same wall to play along the hints of color that are present in the room. These ornamental plants are a definite bonus to this room.

Traditional elegance

Simply put, this wall is truly majestic. These impressive wall adornments have been done beautifully because this wall shines in all its splendor. Golden ornaments and detailing show the effort and precision that was put at work here. The pillars and the connecting arches give depth to this wall as well as implementing traditional elegance to the room. 

Black board wall

Black is not used very frequently when choosing a wall color, however this example shows that a positive effect is possible. The idea behind this wall inspiration is that of a black board. Anything and everything can drawn, written and colored on this wall and just like the black board at school, it can be erased to give way to new drawings and writings. There is room to create and invent on this wall. Also, the darkness of the wall doesn't overtake or shrink the room because this idea has been elaborated in a room with abundant natural light.

Bathing in Nature

These walls have been adorned with to different materials that are harmonized together. Here we find the elements of water, earth, wood and light. These raised walls change the entire perspective of the room with the use of massive stones and bamboo stalks on the walls. Also, these additions are adapted to the wooden casing of the bath tub and the marble floor. This bathroom gives the impression of bathing in Nature.

Wince cellar wall

This picture shows that a wall can have more than one function. The design, made possible by Mediamadera proves that this wall is a very useful one. The wooden piece of furniture that holds the bottles at the bottom of the wall and the holes containing wine bottles above it take up less space in the room and make it an alluring and clever idea. Also, the wine bottle caps bring a hint of color to this wall and the holes that they have been inserted in make for a enjoyable decoration.

