7 Kitchen Cabinet Storage Ideas For Modern Indian Homes

Cabinets help to keep a kitchen neat and clutter-free. However, having them doesn’t straight away save the problem of clutter. Basic shelves serve the purpose or storing things out of view to keep the workspace free, but as your collection of pots, pans and ingredients grows you’ll wish you had planned your kitchen storage better.
Some cabinets help to store things efficiently so that you can keep your gadgets, crockery, cutlery, utensils and provisions better organized. If you are designing a new home or remodelling your old kitchen, it might be worth putting one of these 7 kitchen cabinet storage ideas to test.
Your refrigerator has door shelves for storing things that you need to access easily. So, why not replicate this idea in your kitchen cabinets? Fixing racks inside the door of your pantry cupboard is a convenient way to store spice bottles, juices or cereal – things which you use daily.
A tall cabinet with shelves that aren’t too deep is an excellent option for storing utensils or gadgets. You can access each pot or pan, without having to move another one. Having glass or opaque doors, like in this professionally designed kitchen, lets you see the contents of the cabinet without opening the cupboard.
Corner cabinets waste a lot of space unless they are thoughtfully designed with modern fittings. Bending down trying to access something from a far corner of the cabinet can be back-breaking! Instead, use the space wisely by fixing swing-out shelves or a carousel unit that rotates so you can easily access a pan from the deepest part.
Vegetables should be correctly stored in your kitchen, and not everything needs to go into the refrigerator. Onions, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits that don’t need refrigeration can be stored in basket drawers to allow them to breathe.
Most readymade kitchens can be customized to the specific needs of the customer. Sliding drawers can house prefabricated organizers for storing your cutlery, crockery or glasses. Everything is stored neatly and efficiently so that you don’t have to rummage through an entire shelf or drawer to find something.
Plates and bowls are easy to store on a shelf, but as your collection grows, you will find it inconvenient to stack them one on top of the other. When you have guests coming to dinner, save yourself the additional task of lifting up the daily-use crockery at the top to pull out the special-occasion set stored safely at the bottom. Get a built-in wire rack to stand plates upright, enabling you to view everything at a glance.
Gadgets need to be accessed easily but placing them on the counter not only clutters the workspace but also necessitates frequent wiping down to keep them dust-free. Instead, build shelves – one for each gadget – and have a rolling shutter for the door to dust-proof the shelves and keep the area looking neat.
With the number of options available in the market, you can use a combination of these storage ideas to design a kitchen that is perfect for your needs.