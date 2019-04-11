Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Entrance Gate Design Ideas for Indian homes

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Residence at H2, Balan & Nambisan Architects Balan & Nambisan Architects Modern houses
There’s a lot to be said about the phrase ‘making a grand entrance’. It gets one noticed. The same theory extends to the entrance gate of your home. Like entrance hallways, entrance gates help to create a good first impression of your beautiful home.

If you are building a new home or renovating an old one, it’s worth investing in an entrance gate that blends with the exterior design of your home to present a picture-postcard perfect look. These 7 entrance gate designs outline some of the options that you could consider.

​Stone Archway

Prashanth's Residence, ICON design studio ICON design studio Modern houses Plant,Property,Fixture,Sky,Land lot,Wood,Composite material,Real estate,Facade,Gas
Haven’t you seen the ornately carved stone entrance archways that lead to palaces? You could adopt the same idea, but go small and modern while implementing it. A stone-clad rectangular archway over a wooden gate is a simple solution for achieving this. It gives a sophisticated look to an ordinary wooden entrance gate.

​Sheer Metal

homify Minimalist houses
There’s something so exquisite about beautifully executed metal work, especially when it involves fine floral patterns. In this home, a gorgeous metal grill with a lotus pattern running through it is used not only on the entrance gate but also on the boundary fence and the safety scaffolding over a glass picture window on the upper floor. They come together to paint a pretty picture!

Slatted Beauty

Exterior Ansari Architects Modern houses
Wooden slats add a modern element to a home’s design. In this architect-designed home, vertical slats in dark wood add casual elegance to the entrance gate. It presents a synergistic look along with the horizontal wooden corner accents on the upper storey of the home as well as the window frames in the same colour.

Faux Picket Fence

Residence at H2, Balan & Nambisan Architects Balan & Nambisan Architects Modern houses Sky,Plant,Building,Window,Tree,Door,Architecture,House,Residential area,Real estate
Pretty white picket fences add a charming look to a home. While boundary walls are the preferred option in India, from a safety perspective, you can replicate the semi-open design of picket fences on your gate, like in this lovely home. It is used for both the pedestrian gate as well as the one for cars, presenting an extended stretch of white fence.

Sliding Beauty

bedi residence, 23DC Architects 23DC Architects Modern houses
A single wooden entrance gate, which slides open, looks elegant and is efficient too. Besides being a space saver as the gates don’t need space to fold inward or outwards, it also allows for the use of state-of-the-art technology such as electronic gate control from the car or a switch inside the home.

Extended Pergola

Private residence at Gwalior , Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Vinyaasa Architecture & Design Modern houses Building,Plant,Tree,Land lot,Urban design,Grass,Residential area,Biome,Landscape,Facade
In a modern home with Asian-inspired design, a pergola that starts from the wooden entrance gate and extends over the driveway leading to the carport or garage adds a lovely touch. It also provides the opportunity to create a natural green canopy over the entryway by planting creepers and vines that climb up or hang down from the wooden frame overhead.

Metal Grill

Sharma House, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist houses Sky,Daytime,Plant,Leaf,Branch,Tree,Urban design,Shade,Building,Neighbourhood
Grills are a traditional feature used in entrance gates. They provide safety without blocking out the view of the road. A modern custom-built metal gate with a net grill on the upper portion beautifully blends with the white exterior walls of this home. The same grill carries through to a section of the boundary wall to add synergy to the home’s exterior image.

Have these entrance gate designs given you some inspiration for what you can do for your home’s entryway? For ideas for modern facades for your home, visit this ideabook.

Which entrance gate would be perfect for your home? Let us know in the comments below.


