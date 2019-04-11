7 Entrance Gate Design Ideas for Indian homes

There’s a lot to be said about the phrase ‘making a grand entrance’. It gets one noticed. The same theory extends to the entrance gate of your home. Like entrance hallways, entrance gates help to create a good first impression of your beautiful home.

If you are building a new home or renovating an old one, it’s worth investing in an entrance gate that blends with the exterior design of your home to present a picture-postcard perfect look. These 7 entrance gate designs outline some of the options that you could consider.