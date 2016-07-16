A Fashionable Mexican Apartment with a View

The architects at Concepto Taller de Arquitectura have woven a powerful design story with this property, which stands out for the sweeping city view it offers. Set in the capital city of Mexico, this stylish apartment called Departamento KL is a mix of artistic industrial elements, modern simplicity, abstract accents and a touch of the rustic. Every time you turn a corner, you will chance upon some new facet of the home, which will leave you inspired. Above all, you will discover what the lavish use of glass has done for this urban dwelling. And it will make you forget about its compactness and rather force you to admire its open vibe. So get ready for the tour.
The living area takes our breath away with its sheets of glass which line the wall on the right, and offer you a stunning view of the surrounding cityscape. The predominant colours in this space are grey, brown and rich wooden hues, which come together to perform an aesthetically pleasing balancing act. The light-hued rug contrasts the dark floor and complements the creamy whiteness of the walls. And the figurine, the metal pots and the industrial wheel and cog art piece contribute to the power play of varied elements in this area.
As we travel down the main hall, we are greeted by the long dining table. This table is a farmhouse style one that would be just as comfortable on an industrial floor with its chic bearings. Around it, the designers have brought in a touch of elegant cream thanks to the simple upholstered chairs. A couple of large glass globes hang over the table and cast a soothing glow over the diners in the evening.
The den is where the entertainment centre of the home has been positioned, though there’s a TV unit in the living space too. This space has been aptly done up with cosy walls on all sides to ensure privacy while enjoying television viewing. A lamp leans in from one side while its chrome texture gets the company of cobalt blue for some design fun. Artworks adorn one wall, while grey and glass around the television make this a wholesome space. The large couch promises hours of comfortable enjoyment, along with the plush ottoman and soft rug.
The bedroom goes country with a few pretty touches. The charming raw wooden carpenter’s table is one of the first things that you notice here. Also, you may find that it plays up the look of hardwood flooring in a subtle way, thanks to its rugged edges. This makes the hardwood flooring seem even more refined. The large bed and the larger than life headboard in grey make a sophisticated statement with a bunch of matching and contrasting cushions. Above the glass door, a slim shelf for books creates a homely look.
The wall opposite the bed houses a television, along with some floating shelves where family photos and knickknacks are displayed. A sleek storage unit stands on the floor, with drawers and cabinets for housing remotes, CDs, and other odds and ends. So besides aesthetics, the utility value of the bedroom has been focused upon with care.
The dark blue and white bathroom stands out owing to its simple and minimalistic fixtures, and love for the abstract. The quirky artworks displayed on the slim black floating shelves are living proof of this spirit.
This Mexican apartment is a compact but cosy stunner, with its glass wall, power-packed living space, subtly rustic bedroom, and arty bathroom.