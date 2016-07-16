Before and after: from old to gold!

Interior design is essentially alchemy—it is a seemingly magical process of transformation, which can convert the normal into the extraordinary. Today we would like to present to you some truly amazing before and after pictures of a home makeover project that has transformed an old outdated grandpa's home lost in time to a trendy retro style home that hipsters can show off to their cool friends. We assure you that we will leave you with your mouth open when you see how small changes in an apartment can help to give a home a second life full of luxury and modernity. We urge you to take your time in exploring this mysterious alchemical process conducted by Boite Maison based in Italy.

This fabulous home renovation project holds many surprises, interesting ideas, and refreshing inspiration for those who can appreciate it in its full glory. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's take a look at the old home and the new home shall we?