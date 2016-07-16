Before and after: from old to gold!

Interior design is essentially alchemy—it is a seemingly magical process of transformation, which can convert the normal into the extraordinary. Today we would like to present to you some truly amazing before and after pictures of a home makeover project that has transformed an old outdated grandpa's home lost in time to a trendy retro style home that hipsters can show off to their cool friends. We assure you that we will leave you with your mouth open when you see how small changes in an apartment can help to give a home a second life full of luxury and modernity. We urge you to take your time in exploring this mysterious alchemical process conducted by Boite Maison based in Italy.
This fabulous home renovation project holds many surprises, interesting ideas, and refreshing inspiration for those who can appreciate it in its full glory. Please don't forget to leave us some feedback in the end. Now, let's take a look at the old home and the new home shall we?
Before the makeover, this was the situation we found the home in. It was an apartment lost in time, old, musty, and desperately waiting for salvation. Although it doesn't look run down, the furnishing and decorations look very outdated, and the bulky furniture and poorly distributed layout makes the living room look even smaller than it is. The dim lighting didn't help either. However, the charming wooden inclined ceiling, the old-school patterned floor tiles, and the traditional fireplace reveal a lot of potential. Let's see how our experts have transformed this space to retain its old school charm, yet not look completely lost in time.
Now, the living room is barely recognizable, and the amazing thing is our experts did not even have to resort to radical measures. They simply removed all existing furniture and accessories and exchanged them with much more modern, stylish alternatives. The result looks much fresher, more contemporary, relaxed and invites you to linger a while longer.
We simply love how the old floor was incorporated into the interior design by taking up the same color scheme. Simpler wall art, modern lighting and a far more pared back furniture scheme has done wonders to create a modern space with a decidedly retro feel. Overall, this design sees a fusion of many different styles and a mix and match of materials, giving it an eclectic style.
Before the remodeling, the bedroom looked like a shabby den where one could go on an opium binge and be oblivious to the horrors of the interior design. This bedroom is all sorts of wrong, but the thing that really catches our eye is the fluffy wall tapestry that looks like someone has hung a dead animal on the wall! It's so awful and really highlights how cramped the rest of the room feels. The nightmare doesn't stop with the wall tapestry though because there's still that pink leather headboard that's capable of scaring the daylights out of anyone! Let's see how this bedroom has been magically transformed.
What a transformation! Here once again, we can see that the flooring has not been replaced. Instead, the marvelously mustard carpet also gets its colour revived in the cushions and an art piece. In combination with a lot of bright white and a new, modern bed, the bedroom now has a cosy feel that promises sweet dreams and restful nights. A vintage style chest of drawers against the wall completes the retro theme of the furnishing concept perfectly, while sheer white curtains add a sense of delicateness to the elegant bedroom.
These funky wall tiles are the highlight of this bathroom, while the accented orange colour takes effect in various elements and accessories in the bathroom, creating a cohesive feel. Thanks to understated elements elsewhere, you can tell that these retro style tiles were an intentional choice and not an unfortunate throwback from the original design scheme. This bathroom also coordinates well with the bedroom colour scheme. It's hard to imagine feeling down in the dumps with vibrant colours like this!
Although the kitchen is tiny, it serves its purpose with tremendous joy. The simple yet functional kitchen also has a real old world charm to it which makes it blend in perfectly with the rest of the house. Overall, the designers have done an incredible job at remodeling this apartment so that it can live up to its highest potential.
