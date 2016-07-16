Crisp Design and Bold Touches for a Modern Villa

Glossy counters, gleaming cabinets in fiery red, and virgin white walls come together to perform a delicate balancing act in this unique and bright kitchen. Storage and style have both been taken care of, with panache.

This sprawling Mexican villa hides bold and lively secrets, which you know of now. Its colour palette, simple and sensible designs, comfy furnishing and love for arty accents unite to produce a magical effect on any guest who enters this abode. If you want more ideas though, check out another tour - A Luxurious Family Home Full of Surprise!