A Vibrant Mexican Home with Oodles of Style

Not every home can blend vibrancy with quirky touches and elegant designs with panache. It takes imagination, planning and a keen sense of aesthetics to achieve this union. Luckily for La Casa Desnuda in Merida, the architects at Taller Estilo Arquitectura were able to combine peppy colours, quirky accents, brilliant lighting and efficient utilisation of space to create an impact which will stun you effortlessly. What more, this lofty but horizontally compact residence is loaded with refreshing organic touches and an elegant pool too.

Merida, the capital of Yucatan is a lively city which boasts of its rich colonial and Mayan heritage, and is home to beautiful colonial architectures. But this modern design gem in the midst of all this is a treat for the eyes.