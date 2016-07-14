An Industrial Chic Abode with a Warm Heart!

The backside of the villa leads you to lush green lawns, which are evidently a source of immense pleasure for the kids. From this vantage point, you can also admire the sleek and simple lines of the structure and modish medley of concrete and wood. Glass adds to the overall appeal too.

This industrially inspired yet extremely cosy home is filled with modern and practical accents. Also, the lavish use of glass for all rooms and the welcoming backyard patio make this property a stunner! Here is another home tour to inspire you further - Rustic Charm in a Simple but Stylish Mexican Home.