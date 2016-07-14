An Industrial Chic Abode with a Warm Heart!

Santa Fe is a charming city in Argentina with its rivers, waterfront walkways, cruises which offer memorable sightseeing, and quaint cafes. Historic landmarks adorn the landscape too, while modern architectures cater to the needs of the urban population. It is in this city that we came across a large and stylish residence which oozes generously with an industrial chic vibe. Casa El Paso V is an elegantly rendered home which flaunts modern lines, interesting materials, smart ideas, and an intense love for outdoor pleasures. Equipped with sleek designs and aesthetically charming furnishing, this house was designed by the architects at Arrillaga & Parola. Its backyard is especially an oasis of undisturbed leisure.
The scale of the home comes through in the dimensions rendered to its varied elements. The frames, the structure and all its elements ensure that solid design values have been followed. Smooth concrete and wood make a winsome pair here.
On closer inspection, you will end up seeing the linear beauty of the home opening up on the clean canvas of style. The wooden wall jutting out in the middle leads you around the corner where you will find yourself facing the slate-like finish rendered to the home. Sleek apertures for windows and a grille-like opening in the concrete are the defining characteristics on this side of the property.
Varying shades of grey stone tiles line the floors both in the living and dining areas. And combined with the white walls and the large glass doors and windows, they ensure an open airy and bright ambiance for these spaces. Clear sheets of glass let you enjoy the beauty of the nature outside, while you entertain guests or dine with your family. Both areas feature comfy and smart furnishing in white and quaint lanterns which cast soft glows in the evening. The resourceful wall unit in the living room houses the TV and also makes way for arranging various odds and ends in a classy manner.
The kitchen is an expansive space with large glass windows on two sides. The island is set in the centre with shelves and cabinets close at hand for easy access. The chrome appliances and stove top have been confined to one wall for an open look in an industrial chic scheme of things!
The minimalist nature of the warehouse-style design of the backyard patio is revealed through a wooden picnic table becoming a full-fledged dining table even as it retains its raw wooden finish. The kitchen area plays around with wood, black, grey and chrome accents for an industrial yet stylish appeal. This shaded patio is ideal for relishing delicacies with loved ones when the weather is sunny and breezy. But even if it rains, you don’t need to worry!
The backside of the villa leads you to lush green lawns, which are evidently a source of immense pleasure for the kids. From this vantage point, you can also admire the sleek and simple lines of the structure and modish medley of concrete and wood. Glass adds to the overall appeal too.
This industrially inspired yet extremely cosy home is filled with modern and practical accents. Also, the lavish use of glass for all rooms and the welcoming backyard patio make this property a stunner!