A Swanky Mexican House with Designer Touches

The wooden ceiling suspended over the glass room with a plush purple armchair bring the passion of the space alive – that is the charm and beauty of this bedroom! The luxuriant bed, the smooth wooden flooring, the black and white recliner and the shimmering drapes add to the magical ambiance of this room.

This stunning villa plays around with a variety of materials, textures, designs and patterns to surprise us with unique renditions around every corner. Whether it's the ornamental living room entrance or the one-of-a-kind stairway, we are literally reeling with inspirational ideas.