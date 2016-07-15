A Swanky Mexican House with Designer Touches

Today, we welcome you to a home that enjoys a swanky appearance on the outside and breathtaking designer accents inside. Casa JT is a heady concoction of wood, stone and glass, and wows with its lavish interior decorations, artistic embellishments, and classy designs which stand out effortlessly. Its interior is replete with unique touches which reflect the refined taste of the owners, and the rich imagination of the experts who put this abode together. Designed by Ancona + Ancona Aquitectos, a group of well known architects in Merida, this Mexican villa is ready for you to explore more!
The beauty of this villa is in the eclectic details that give it a defining edge. The use of wood and glass creates a look of luxurious elegance for the outside of the building, and helps the property to coexist harmoniously with its verdant natural surroundings. The double height pillars render loftiness to the property, while details like wood on the underside of the rooftop projection and exterior walls, contribute to the style factor. The home has been layered with glass, in the sense that the glass windows and doors have been taken one step further with glass balustrades to mark the balconies. A refreshing swimming pool partly concealed by the bushes wait for you to take an invigorating dip.
Classic wood makes for a grand entrance with a dollop of uniqueness thrown in. The ornate door with its carving is set on a frosted glass backdrop to provide a look of elegance and artistic overtures. On the side, the delicate wooden lattice work cleverly hides a corner shelf filled with bric-a-brac. Grey brown marble flooring ushers you in, as bright white walls embrace you with serenity.
With its polished wood as well as the blue and cream touches, it is natural to end up thinking that you have reached the luxurious stateroom of a cruise liner. This room has a cosy yet open look that is accentuated by the touches of blue in the beige and white room. The blue cushions and patterned rug with the cream hued sectional and chairs make this a well designed space. The artworks displayed on the wall impresses us with their uniformity.
The designers decided to let the solid wooden dining table and its high backed modern chairs do all the talking. Therefore, they have left a clean canvas of glass upon which this room has been elegantly planned. The cream drapes stand by, waiting to be drawn to keep the intense gaze of the Mexican sun at bay if it gets too hot! But otherwise, you can enjoy a hearty meal with your entire family here, while soaking in the beauty of nature that hugs the house closely.
The staircase truly is an artistic and well sculpted piece with wooden stairs winding to a stop on stone slabs which turn into circles of stone after a few steps! Glass for the balustrade enhances the open and chic feel of the stairs, while a water feature adorned with pebbles support the circular steps. The result is sheer elegance!
The wooden ceiling suspended over the glass room with a plush purple armchair bring the passion of the space alive – that is the charm and beauty of this bedroom! The luxuriant bed, the smooth wooden flooring, the black and white recliner and the shimmering drapes add to the magical ambiance of this room.
This stunning villa plays around with a variety of materials, textures, designs and patterns to surprise us with unique renditions around every corner. Whether it's the ornamental living room entrance or the one-of-a-kind stairway, we are literally reeling with inspirational ideas.