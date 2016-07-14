A Luxurious Villa Where Style Reigns Supreme

Merida is the capital of Yucatan in Mexico and a popular tourist destination filled with colourful vistas and myriad attractions. Large urban boulevards and luxury tucked away in its swanky neighbourhoods – that’s the Merida that attracted us! And it was here that we found the Privada El Secreto, a villa designed by Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos, a group of highly creative architects in Merida. The lavish residence comes with a modish but soothing exterior, and offers lively contemporary pleasures inside. The interiors feature random touches of bright colours, sleek designs, beautiful textures, and stunning organic accents which will definitely inspire you. So join us on this exciting home tour to find out more.
The living room is a play of two design schools where robust features meet peppy colours. Set on a canvas of stone and white walls, this living room has classic couches in white and grey. The dashes of happy yellow and geometrical patterns offer visual interest, along with the vibrant artwork in the dining area. The plush rugs in the living and dining space, the indoor greens, the candles on the solid coffee table – all come together to ensure a cordial atmosphere with panache.
The backyard of the villa entices us with its manicured green lawn and refreshing pool. Stone and glass punctuate the concrete finish of the structure’s backside, while palm trees add to the natural feel here too. The large deck is shaded, offers comfy outdoor seating, and is illuminated by bright but cosy lights. This is a perfect spot to let your hair down, enjoy drinks with friends and host pool parties.
Layers of white concrete and pale grey textured stones create the serene yet extremely fashionable façade. Glass also peeps from behind the grey stone panel, and reflects the forget-me-not blue sky gloriously. While white enhances the expansive look of the property, the patches of green grass and lush palm trees add vibrant touches. The massive stone slabs in irregular shapes line the approach of the abode, and urge you to take a look inside.
What caught our eye instantly as we entered the kitchen is the sleek and tiered kitchen island crafted from granite and wood. While the grey granite portion serves as a breakfast nook accompanied by quirky white chairs, the glossy white surface offers you the scope to chop veggies, prep dishes and so on. Sleek cabinets line the underside of the cooking countertop and take care of storage. The shiny modern appliances have been accommodated cleverly, while a large window allows natural light to infiltrate the kitchen space with an inspiring vibe.
The monochrome bedroom comes alive with bold red touches and a stylish wooden panel behind the bed. The black rug is a unique addition and breaks the predominant whiteness of the space effectively. And large sliding glass doors lead you to the airy balcony, where you can enjoy your morning cuppa after a restful night.
The bathroom embraces all things natural with glass panels for the sunlight to filter in, and the ample usage of wood and stone. The bed of pebbles below the wall mounted sink exudes a soothing feel, as the solid wooden countertop ensures an organic touch. The tall mirror is mounted against a wall lined with gleaming mosaic tiles, while dainty potted greens enhance the eco-friendly appeal of the bathroom. Don’t miss the unique framed art pieces adorning the wall on the right. They contain actual dried leaves which tell you how much the owners love to focus on their home’s earthiness.
This Mexican villa stuns us with its openness, love for natural brightness, exclusive organic accents, sudden pops of cheery hues, and designs which are comfy and practical at the same time.