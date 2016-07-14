A Luxurious Villa Where Style Reigns Supreme

The bathroom embraces all things natural with glass panels for the sunlight to filter in, and the ample usage of wood and stone. The bed of pebbles below the wall mounted sink exudes a soothing feel, as the solid wooden countertop ensures an organic touch. The tall mirror is mounted against a wall lined with gleaming mosaic tiles, while dainty potted greens enhance the eco-friendly appeal of the bathroom. Don’t miss the unique framed art pieces adorning the wall on the right. They contain actual dried leaves which tell you how much the owners love to focus on their home’s earthiness.

This Mexican villa stuns us with its openness, love for natural brightness, exclusive organic accents, sudden pops of cheery hues, and designs which are comfy and practical at the same time. Take another tour if you want more ideas though - Exciting Colour Play in an Ethnic House in Gujarat.