This ideabook offers a glimpse into the Puria residence, a modern apartment in Mumbai. It's interesting to see how people have chosen to design their homes, and we can try to play guessing games and see how the interior design of the home may affect the relationships between the inhabitants. The way a home is designed affects the relationships of the people that live in it. For example, a single story apartment like this one enables more interaction between the inhabitants compared to a double story house.

Let's take a tour of this simple, yet elegant apartment in Mumbai and see if we can steal any ideas. We hope you will find some living inspiration from this apartment designed by The Ashleys.