10 small Indian bedrooms full of style

Most people’s idea of a dream bedroom includes a large, airy space with beautiful décor and accessories – a sanctuary that they never want to leave. However, in urban India, small bedrooms are the norm, especially in apartments.

Even if you are fortunate to have a large master bedroom, chances are that the kids’ bedroom and guest room disappointingly lack square footage. The efficient use of space and creative décor ideas can transform even the smallest bedroom to stylish. These 10 Indian bedrooms stand testimony to the fact that small is beautiful!