10 small Indian bedrooms full of style

Most people’s idea of a dream bedroom includes a large, airy space with beautiful décor and accessories – a sanctuary that they never want to leave. However, in urban India, small bedrooms are the norm, especially in apartments.
Even if you are fortunate to have a large master bedroom, chances are that the kids’ bedroom and guest room disappointingly lack square footage. The efficient use of space and creative décor ideas can transform even the smallest bedroom to stylish. These 10 Indian bedrooms stand testimony to the fact that small is beautiful!
If sun and sand relax you, what better theme to have in your bedroom! Warm yellows and browns on the floor and walls give a sense of the beach but without the dust and dirt. Sheer curtains make the room naturally bright and add to the stylish ambiance.
The lovely blue shade of the ocean is another relaxing theme for a bedroom. In this sophisticated bedroom, the combination of blue and white in the walls and furnishings subtly portray the ocean and surf theme.
Rather cramming a small space with dark greens and browns that might make it look tinier, innovative painted silhouettes of trees and birds against stark white walls effectively creates a lovely nature theme in this professionally designed small bedroom.
Despite the dark paint used on the wall panel behind the bed and the dull grey furnishings, this bedroom manages to look stunning due to the light refracting through the crystal curtain as well as the reflections on the mirror art on the wall.
This bedroom shows how bold colours can be used to brighten up a bedroom and take it from ordinary to stylish. The plain white room comes alive with upholstered panels in shocking pink as well as pink influenced floral prints creating a patchwork quilt effect on one of the walls. The matching magenta table adds to the look.
The use of bright yellow and floral prints enhances the look of this small bedroom, while the pastel green wall in the background provides contrast to make the area appear larger. A white floating cabinet at the side saves space and adds to the light and summery feel.
The use of beige and white, contrasted by chocolate brown gives this room a modern feel. The theatrical floor-to-ceiling curtains add drama to the setting and make the room seem more spacious by visually extending the ceiling height.
Another example of an out-of-the-box design solution, this small bedroom has a white base to make the area look airy. However, the use of soothing blue in the fronds printed on the wall paper as well as the leaf print on the curtain provides a refreshing contrast.
Brown and cream create a warm ambiance in this bedroom – reminiscent of a refreshing cup of coffee. Sheer curtains invite in natural light to add to the warmth, while colourful throw cushions add a cheery feel.
Bright red is the predominant colour in this small bedroom. However, several elements in its design, such as the low bed, which gives the impression of a large room, relief provided by the white linen, flooring tiles and printed wallpaper, and the glowing step lights on the bed’s pedestal make it ultra-chic.
